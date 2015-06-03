Flight attendant gives passenger with baby a helping hand

- Kate was on a 15-hour flight from New York to Johannesburg

Kate Whalley-Hands was traveling from New York to South Africa on a South African Airways flight when she experienced a "proud South African moment."

She was about to have a meal but had to attend to her baby daughter, Imogen, at the same time. This is when Mavis, a flight attendant, stepped in.

Mavin took little Imogen on her back and soothed her while serving other passengers. This allowed Kate to finally have her meal.

Mavis returned a sleeping Imogen about 15 minutes later. Kate was so grateful for her kind help that she shared the experience on Facebook, where it went viral.

Over 4,500 people have liked her post so far. More than 500 others have commented on it and 1,300 more have shared

Many commenters praised Mavis' kind act that went beyond her call of duty. See some of their comments below.

