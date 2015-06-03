Latest News

News

Just in: Governor Ambode appoints 3 new High Court judges, permanent secretary (photo)

by 02/05/2018 11:35:00

- Three justices in Lagos have been appointed to the office of high judge by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode

- The governor remarked that the appointment was a result of high-profile scrutiny by the state's High Court

- Ambode urged the new appointees to be firm in discharging their duties, encouraging them to observing professional ethics

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos on Wednesday, May 2, swore-in Justice Sururat Soladoye; Justice Olukayode Ogunjobi and Justice Yetunde Pinheiro as high judges of the state's High Court. Ambode urged the new appointees to handle their offices with every sense of professionalism and ethics.

The governor also appointed Folasade Fasehun as the new permanent secretary in the ministry of waterfront development, the Vanguard reports.

Just in: Governor Ambode swears-in 3 new High Court judges, permanent secretary (photo)

Governor Ambode in the midst of the three newly appointed high judges and the permanent secretary (Photo credit: Vanguard)

READ ALSO: Police find $8.5m in a Nigerian student's home in London

In his speech at the Banquet Hall, Lagos House in Ikeja while Governor Ambode said their appointment was a testimony to their show of consistently high standard and professionalism, having scaled all the hurdles set by the appointing bodies and declared worthy to be on the honoured bench of the state's judiciary.

Ambode said: “I would like to admonish our newly sworn-in judges to be fearless in the discharge of their duties and to always allow professional ethics to govern their acts and utterances within and outside the court.

“This will be the expectation of not only your colleagues, but of every Lagosian whose expectations are that you must determine and dispatch justice with independence and impartiality. The citizenry will also expect you to dispense justice without fear, favour, affection or ill will, as your oath guides you to do.

“The oath you have just taken is neither an empty ritual nor a matter of mere formal procedure. It is an open demonstration of commitment in the form of the making of a solemn and formal promise, the dereliction of which the oath taker will be held accountable; not only to the judiciary, and to our beloved State and country Nigeria but also to your creator.”

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Moreover, the governor stated: “In order to address the challenges of a growing population and the attendant increase in commercial transaction and disputes, we have sent a bill to the State House of Assembly seeking to amend the High Court Law to fix the number of Judges in the State High Courts at 120 from the present 59. We expect this to be favourably considered and passed soon."

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com reported that three new Lagos state judges were to be sworn in on March 8, an official announced in Lagos on Monday, March 6.

The newly appointed judges were Emmanuel Ogundare, the chief registrar of the state High Court, Sherifat Solebo, the deputy chief registrar, special duties, also of the state High Court and Idowu Alakija, the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Okada Ban: We will not vote for Ambode in 2019 - On NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
