Finally! Police arraign Dino Melaye in court

The Nigerian police has arraigned the senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, Dino Melaye.

The lawmaker was arraigned by the police before a magistrate court on Wednesday, Thursday, May 2.

The Cable reports that Dino was brought into the courtroom in a stretcher as police officers took over the court premises preventing vehicular movement.

It was also gathered that the lawmaker was granted bail, although the police are allegedly planning to rearrest him.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that the senator was earlier admitted at the National Hospital following an incident with the police in Abuja.

The lawmaker allegedly jumped out of a moving police van and was later admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of the National Hospital.

Also, the police had re-arrested all suspects who were recently declared wanted after they reportedly fled from police custody in Kogi state

The suspects were accused of working as political thugs and suspected assassins for Dino Melaye, a serving senator from Kogi west senatorial district

Two of the six suspects were said to have confessed to being armed and financed by Melaye

Source: Naija.ng