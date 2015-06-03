Breaking: Masked DSS operatives deployed to National Assembly

Some masked security men, bearing guns have been reportedly deployed to the National Assembly.

Daily Trust reports that the sight of the masked security men has begun to raise tension at the National Assembly complex.

NAIJ.com gathered that at the main entrance of the Senate chamber where the mace was stolen two weeks ago, a masked security man bearing AK- 47 was sighted on Wednesday morning, May 2.

It was gathered across all entry points to the National Assembly, policemen were seen mounting surveillance.

This is happening as the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, is expected to appear today, May 2, over the arrest of Senator Dino Melaye (APC, Kogi) and the killings in part of the country.

The Punch also reports that some operatives of the Department of State Services in hoods manned the entrance to the Senate chamber and the lobby adjoining the House of Representatives.

It was reported that it could not be confirmed if the Director-General of the DSS, Lawal Daura, who had earlier been summoned with the IG over the spate of insecurity in the country, would be appearing today, May 2.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that the Senate had summoned the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to brief the house on Melaye’s case and the killings by armed herdsmen and militias throughout the country.

Source: Naija.ng