BREAKING NEWS: CBN Headquarters Currently On Fire! (Video)

02/05/2018 03:03:00
Facebook Announces Plan To Launch Dating Service

02/05/2018 03:08:00
Premier League: David De Gea Wins Manchester United ‘Player Of The Year’ Award For A 4th Time Record

02/05/2018 03:13:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

0out of 5

0out of 5

0out of 5

0out of 5

0out of 5

3out of 5
0out of 5
0out of 5
0out of 5
0out of 5

3out of 5
2out of 5
3out of 5
0out of 5
3out of 5
Just in: Nigerian troops capture another killer herdsman in Benue

by 02/05/2018 11:07:00

- Another killer herdsmen has been captured by Nigerian troops in Benue state

- Idi Gemu was captured in the Guma local government area of the state

- Hundreds of people have lost their lives to recurring herdsmen attacks in communities in north central Nigeria in recent years

Troops have captured another killer herdsman in the Guma local government area of Benue, the scene of recurring deadly attacks by herdsmen. The name of the captured herdsman was given as Idi Gemu.

The capture of Gemu, whose AK 47 has also been seized by troops, brings to four the number of killer herdsmen captured in the area in the past five days.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that many communities in the Tiv speaking areas, including Guma local government area, have seen repeated attacks by herdsmen in recent times.

READ ALSO: Police find $8.5m in a Nigerian student's home in London

Hundreds of people, especially farmers have been losing their lives to recurring herdsmen attacks in communities in north central Nigeria in recent years.

Idi Gemu was captured in the Guma local government area of the state. Credit: Punch

The development compounds the problem in Africa’s most populous nation, which has been fighting an Islamic insurgency since 2009.

There has been no letup in the killing of people in communities in Benue, raising fears that agriculture in Nigeria’s food basket may soon be threatened.

The commander of 72 Special Forces Battalion, Lt.-Col. Suleiman Mohammed, told reporters on Wednesday in Makurdi that Gemu was captured on May 1.

Mohammed said that the three other killer herdsmen were also captured in the Guma local government area on April 26 and that their capture led to the capture of Gemu.

He said that troops were doing “everything possible” to safeguard lives and property in Benue, advising residents of the state to provide useful information to security agencies.

But in an interview with newsmen, Gemu said that the Ak 47 rifle recovered from him did not belong to him, saying that the gun belonged to one of his friends, who fled when troops swooped on them.

Gemu claimed that he was sleeping when the soldiers came and that his friend fled after he sighted the troops.

He said that he decided to keep the gun for the friend but was arrested with the gun by the troops.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has embarked on an operational visit to troops in some of the trouble spots in Benue.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that two soldiers were reportedly killed after troops responded to a distress call in Rafiki village over clashes between villagers in Miango community and herdsmen.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

In a statement by Brigadier General Texas Chukwu who is the spokesperson of the army, it was confirmed that the incident happened in Plateau state on Wednesday, March 14.

As troops responded to the distress call, it was reported that the herdsmen opened fire killing two soldiers.

Nigerian herdsmen vs Nigerian farmers on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

