Eniola Badmus sprays money on Davido's girlfriend

Davido had recently surprised Chioma with a black Porsche on Monday, April 30, to celebrate her on her birthday and Nigerians couldn't stop gushing about the expensive birthday gift.

Even before the Porsche gift, the love between Chioma and Davido had been the talk of the town since they announced their relationship status on social media.

The couple has infected many Nigerians with their love and it seems like they have even moved on to celebrities.

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, was recently spotted spraying money on Chioma. In the photo, 23-year-old Chioma could be seen smiling and dancing as the actress sprayed cool cash on her.

The actress who is a close friend to Davido seems to also take every lady Davido is linked with as a friend. Badmus was reported to have been friends with Sophia Momodu who is the mother of Davido's first child, Imade Adeleke.

Sophia and Badmus had fallen out after a misunderstanding on social media came between them. It was gathered that Sophia had posted pictures of cakes she got from friends on her birthday when a comment from Eniola Badmus was mistaken for a diss.

Out of all the women Davido has been linked with, Chioma seems to have received the most genuine love due to the fact that she has received so much public approval from singer. The singer has also been very supportive of the lady's career.

Davido has helped Chioma who is a chef promote her business and he has even promised to open a restaurant for her.

