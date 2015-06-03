Hilarious messages of Nigerian dad who goes spiritual after his daughter asked for money

- A Nigerian lady has shown the world just how humorous her dad is

- In a recent post she shared screenshots of messages exchanged between herself and father

- Her hilarious dad went spiritual, the moment she asked for money

A Twitter user identified as Valking and her dad have gone viral for the kind of messages they exchange. The young lady shared a post, showing how humorous her dad is and the internet can't get enough of their cute relationship.

Valking who is a student messaged her father on an instant messaging application and the clownish dad immediately went spiritual when she asked him for money. His hilarious respinse is now making rounds on the internet.

The daughter shared a screenshot of the messages where her dad is seen quoting the bible just to talk his daughter out of asking him for money. His jokes has served as parental goals for all who have seen the post on social media.

READ ALSO: Theresa Onuorah and her famous Egedege dance troupe

Read the post below:

Meanwhile, talk about superhero moms, a young lady recently shared a video of how her mother killed a snake in their compound on Twitter.

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

I am just an Ordinary Guy from Nigeria who Wants the World to Hear His Story on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng