BREAKING NEWS: CBN Headquarters Currently On Fire! (Video)

02/05/2018 03:03:00
Facebook Announces Plan To Launch Dating Service

02/05/2018 03:08:00
Premier League: David De Gea Wins Manchester United ‘Player Of The Year’ Award For A 4th Time Record

02/05/2018 03:13:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Flight of imagination: Chinese firm breaks record with...

Southwest Airlines makes another emergency landing

New footage reveals the moment Colorado officer slams a sorority girl, 22, to the floor

Trump threatens to step in and declassify DOJ files on FISA surveillance abuse, Clinton emails

Adorable mob of thirsty baby kangaroos swamp woman holding a milk bottle as she tries to feed them

Christoffel Wiese

Samih Sawiris

Yasseen Mansour

Patrice Motsepe

Onsi Sawiris

Mensah Otabil

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Chris Oyakhilome

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Los Blancos boss name 3 players they will sell to fund Mohamed Salah's deal this summer

- Florentino Perez has insisted on buying Egypt forward Mohamed Salah this summer following his superb performance for his Premier League side this summer

- Los Blancos are planning to overhaul their team, hence, the need for fresh legs at the club

- The Galacticos are through to the final of this year's UEFA Champions League after edging out Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate

Real Madrid are reportedly planning to sell three of their key players to sign Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah this summer.

The Egyptian forward has been impressive for the Reds since he joined them last summer from AS Roma and he has scored 43 goals in all competitions this season.

He is also the top leading the race for the Premier League golden boot as he has 31 goals in 34 appearances for the Anfield side.

However, according to Spanish news outlet Don Balon, Real president Florentino Perez is preparing to sell Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Dani Ceballos at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are said to have slammed a price tag of £177 million (€200m) on the 25-year-old winger, and Perez will go ahead and sell the above names players to reach his goal this summer.

The Spanish League giants narrowly progressed to the final of this year’s Champions League after playing 2-2 against Bayern Munich at the Bernabeu on Tuesday but edged Bayern out on 4-3 aggregate.

They will now face either of AS Roma or Liverpool in the final of the championship, having won the last two editions back to back.

Madrid are the reigning champions of the competition having defeated Juventus in the final of the last edition, while they are also the most successful team in Europe with 12 titles on their account.

Salah on the other hand will hope to finish what he started in the first leg in England when his side file out against their host, Roma on Wednesday night.

He joined Liverpool last summer in the summer of 2017 from AS Roma €42 million and has helped the Reds to the semi final of this year’s Champions League tourney.

The Reds boast a 5-2 lead heading into the second leg in Rome this evening (7:45pm kick-off).

