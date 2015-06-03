Los Blancos boss name 3 players they will sell to fund Mohamed Salah's deal this summer

- Florentino Perez has insisted on buying Egypt forward Mohamed Salah this summer following his superb performance for his Premier League side this summer

- Los Blancos are planning to overhaul their team, hence, the need for fresh legs at the club

- The Galacticos are through to the final of this year's UEFA Champions League after edging out Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate

Real Madrid are reportedly planning to sell three of their key players to sign Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah this summer.

The Egyptian forward has been impressive for the Reds since he joined them last summer from AS Roma and he has scored 43 goals in all competitions this season.

He is also the top leading the race for the Premier League golden boot as he has 31 goals in 34 appearances for the Anfield side.

READ ALSO: Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa ready to face Arsenal in Europa League crunch tie

However, according to Spanish news outlet Don Balon, Real president Florentino Perez is preparing to sell Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Dani Ceballos at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are said to have slammed a price tag of £177 million (€200m) on the 25-year-old winger, and Perez will go ahead and sell the above names players to reach his goal this summer.

The Spanish League giants narrowly progressed to the final of this year’s Champions League after playing 2-2 against Bayern Munich at the Bernabeu on Tuesday but edged Bayern out on 4-3 aggregate.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

They will now face either of AS Roma or Liverpool in the final of the championship, having won the last two editions back to back.

Madrid are the reigning champions of the competition having defeated Juventus in the final of the last edition, while they are also the most successful team in Europe with 12 titles on their account.

Salah on the other hand will hope to finish what he started in the first leg in England when his side file out against their host, Roma on Wednesday night.

He joined Liverpool last summer in the summer of 2017 from AS Roma €42 million and has helped the Reds to the semi final of this year’s Champions League tourney.

The Reds boast a 5-2 lead heading into the second leg in Rome this evening (7:45pm kick-off).

Can Real Madrid win the Champions League? - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng