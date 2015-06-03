Money laundering: Dasuki, others to be re-arraigned on May 16 as EFCC amends charges from 19 to 32

- The EFCC will re-arraign the ex-national security adviser, Sambo Dasuki

- Dasuki will be re-arraigned in a Federal High Court in Abuja alongside four other defendants

- The anti-graft agency has amended their charges from 19-count charge to 32-count charge but one of the defendants is excluded from the amendment

The former national security adviser under ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan, Retired Colonel Sambo Dasuki, and four others will be re-arraigned on May 16 in a Federal High Court, Abuja.

They are to be arraigned on 32 amended charges by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), The Guardian reports.

NAIJ.com notes Dasuki was first arraigned in November 2015 alongside ex-director of finance and administration, Office of the National Security Adviser, Shuaibu Salisu; former general manager, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Aminu Baba-Kusa; and two firms, Acacia Holdings and Reliance Referral Hospital.

READ ALSO: SARS operatives detained us for 8 days over land dispute - Ogun residents

The EFCC arraigned them on a 19-count charge bordering on breach of trust and money laundering to the tune of N13.5 billion.

On Wednesday, May 2, counsel to the EFCC, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), informed the court that they had amended the charges from 19 to 32, adding that amendment excluded the second defendant, Shuaibu Salisu, and urged the court to accept the amendment and also asked for a date for re-arraignment.

Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf adjourned the case till May 16 for re-arraignment after accepting the prosecution's amendment.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported Sambo Dasuki, the former national security adviser, pleaded with the federal high court in Abuja to adjourn indefinitely his trial in the charges of unlawful possession of firearms and money laundering brought against him since 2015 by the federal government.

Dasuki, through his counsel, Ahmed Raji, on Tuesday, October 17, 2017, said that the adjournment became imperative because he had referred to constitutional issues that arose in the course of his trial to the court of appeal for determination.

The EFCC stage a walk against corruption - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng