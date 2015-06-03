10 arrested for allegedly attacking house of Governor Bagudu’s aide

- The police in Kebbi state have arrested about 10 suspected people allegedly attacking house of Governor Bagudu’s aide Enabo

- The state police command’s spokesman Mustapha Suleiman said some groups allegedly attacked the house of Enabo over his alleged connection with one of the groups.

- Suleiman said the attack may have been perpetrated by members of a political party campaign group in the state

The police command in Kebbi on Wednesday, May 2, declared that it has arrested 10 suspects for allegedly attacking the house of Alhaji Faruk Enabo, a personal assistant to Governor Atiku Bagudu.

New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the command’s spokesman Mustapha Suleiman, disclosed this to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

READ ALSO: Masked DSS operatives, policemen deployed to National Assembly

Suleiman said that the attack may have been perpetrated by members of a political party campaign group in the state.

According to him, there is a lingering rivalry between Buhari-Bagudu Support Organisation and 4+4 Buhari-Bagudu Continuity Organisation.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He said that members of one of the groups allegedly attacked the house of Enabo over his alleged connection with one of the groups.

The suspects stormed Enabo’s residence on Tuesday in Birnin Kebbi with dangerous weapons and allegedly injured a security man and destroyed some cars.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that Governor Bagudu led his cabinet around Birnin Kebbi, the state capital to clean up drainages.

He and his ministerial team did this to prevent and frontally combat the spread and scourge of malaria throughout the state.

This was after mosquito nets were distributed to residents and indigenes in the states. The move was sponsored by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Nigeria.

Are Nigerian Policemen the worst in the world? - on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng