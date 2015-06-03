Young lady shares video of how her mum killed a snake in their compound on Twitter

A young lady and naughty daughter have taken to social media to share a video of how her mother killed a snake in their compound.

Identified as @princessuzo97 on Twitter, she also disclosed that her mum did not just kill the snake because it might hurt anyone but killed it because she believed it was sent to attack her.

Watch the video, the woman’s voice could be heard saying how she came about the reptile and how she believed it was sent to her family.

The young lady shared the post with the caption: “The fact that my mom buried this snake and then burned it this morning w my dad as her loyal accomplice I’m tyhaid.”

See post below:

Still on the snake’s matter, a young man believed to be a close relation to the family shared the video with the caption: “African mothers are too dramatic.”

See post below:

See people’s reactions below:

Nawa o!

