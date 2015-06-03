BamBam lands first Nollywood movie role, takes to social media to share the news

The BBNaija show certainly opened doors for a lot of the housemates and as it is, Bam Bam is clearly enjoying the benefits.

Ex-housemate, Bamike Olawunmi better known as Bam Bam, seems to be slowly making her way to become one of Nollywood's finest.

The multi-talented 29-year-old actress and singer recently took to social media to announce that she will be featuring in a new movie with talented Nollywood actress and movie producer, Ini Dima-Okojie.

Sharing photos from the movie shoot, she wrote: "THE UNVEILING I’m super excited to announce that I’m in Foreigners God the Movie produced by the multitalented @thinkifan Thank you to the entire team! I’m sooooooo excited and I really can’t wait "

Ever since leaving the Big Brother house, Bam Bam has continued to prove to her fans and critics that she isn't just beauty but brains as well.

Just recently, she released a beauty oil which she called Bam Beauty Oil, on her birthday. Within a few hours, all 5,000 bottles which were priced at N5,000 were all sold out, instantly making her a millionaire with N25m cooling in her bank account.

Her romantic relationship with fellow ex-housemate and musician, Teddy A, seems to be going strong. The two, just like Miracle and Nina, have a lot of fans who see them as the perfect couple goals.

[embedded content]

