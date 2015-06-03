Live: Roma 2-2 Liverpool Champions League semi-final

74' Roma star Stephan El Shaarawy is injured and is replaced by Mirko Antonucci

72' Edin Dzeko from Roma chips the ball into the penalty box, superb save from Karius

71' Edin Dzeko of Roma passes the ball to a team mate

70' Konstantinos Manolas almost costs Roma a goal after a defensive gaffe

69' Daniele De Rossi is leaving the field to be replaced by Maxime Gonalons in a tactical substitution

67' Edin Dzeko from Roma fails to connect properly on the volley and sends the ball wide of target

64' Strong challenge by Sadio Mane from Liverpool, and Konstantinos Manolas on the receiving end of that

63' Dangerous ball in Liverpool's box, but Van Dijk clears it

62' Poor play by Trent Alexander-Arnold as his weak attempt to clear the ball puts his side under pressure

61' Radja Nainggolan from Roma sends a deflected cross into the box

60' Sadio Mane from Liverpool is ruled offside

59' Edin Dzeko from Roma sends a deflected cross into the box

58' Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool goes a bit too far there as he pulls down Aleksandar Kolarov

57' Edin Dzeko from Roma passes the ball in the box, but it's intercepted Henderson

56' Roma take a throw-in in the opponent's half of the field

55' Obstruction as Trent Alexander-Arnold cuts off the run of Edin Dzeko and free-kick is awarded

52' G O O O A A A L - Edin Dzeko is over the loose ball and puts it away

52' A shot from Stephan El Shaarawy is parried by the keeper and goes back into play

50' Salah tries to locate Firmino with a superb pass, but blocked by Schick

49' Sadio Mane from Liverpool passes the ball in the box, but it's intercepted by an opponent player

48' Patrik Schick from Roma heads towards goal but sees his effort blocked by Loris Karius

47' Stephan El Shaarawy from Roma directs the ball behind the defence, but it's intercepted by Van Dijk

46' Here we go again for the second half as Mohamed Salah from Liverpool is ruled offside

45' And that is it, the referee blows the whistle for the end of the first half

44' Aleksandar Kolarov puts in a dangerous cross

44' Roma forward Lorenzo Pellegrini goes for goal on the direct free kick, but the shot sails wide

43' Stephan El Shaarawy from Roma takes the ball forward trying to make something happen

41' Dejan Lovren relieves the pressure for Liverpool with a clearance

40' Superb effort from Liverpool striker Sadio Mane, but saves by Roma goalie Alisson Becker

39' Liverpool take a throw-in in the opponent's half of the field

38' Mohamed Salah from Liverpool takes the ball forward trying to make something happen

37' Aleksandar Kolarov puts in a dangerous cross

34' Senegal international Sadio Mane is having the best game tonight

33' The referee signals a free kick as Edin Dzeko from Roma trips Liverpool striker Sadio Mane

31' Georginio Wijnaldum relieves the pressure for Liverpool with a clearance

30' Liverpool star Dejan Lovren is penalized for pushing Edin Dzeko

28' A chance presents itself to Daniele De Rossi from Roma but his header goes wide

27' Daniele De Rossi clears the danger for Roma but is forced to give away a corner

26' G O O O O A A A L - Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool heads home the loose ball

24' Poor play by Edin Dzeko as his weak attempt to clear the ball puts his side under pressure

23' That should have been a goal! Sadio Mane gets a great chance to score, but his effort is turned behind by Alisson Becker

20' Good one from Liverpool goalie Loris Karius as he comes out and claims the ball

19' Patrik Schick is penalized for pushing Dejan Lovren and the scoreline still 1-1

18' Virgil van Dijk relieves the pressure for Liverpool with a clearance

17' Aleksandar Kolarov from Roma tries to pick out a team-mate in the area but his cross is blocked

16' The home team have had 66% of possession compared to the away team's 34%

15' OWN GOAL - James Milner sends the ball into his own net and it is now 1-1

9' Roberto Firmino provided the assist for Sadio Mane

9' Goal..........Liverpool take the lead as Sadio Mane scores

7' Edin Dzeko from Roma passes the ball in the box, but it's intercepted by Liverpool defender Van Dijk

6' Roma who are the hosts are now playing aggressive football in front of their faithfuls

5' Dangerous challenge by Daniele De Rossi from Roma and Mohamed Salah on the receiving end of that

4. Aleksandar Kolarov from Roma tries to pick out a team-mate in the area but his cross is blocked by an opponent

3. Goal kick for Liverpool

2. Superb header from Edin Dzeko, but goes wide

1. Roma star Daniele De Rossi chips the ball into the penalty box

1: And here we go, the referee starts the match between Roma and Liverpool

: Less than ten minutes to the start of the Champions League semi final tie between Roma and Liverpool.

Below is the preview of this encounter.

Italian side Roma will face Premier League giants Liverpool on Wednesday night, May 2, in the second leg of their 2017/18 Champions League semi final clash.

After losing the first leg 5-2 at Anfield, Roma will need to score three unreplied goals against Liverpool in front of their fans for them to have the chance of reaching the final.

Tonight's game in Rome will be a rematch of the 1984 European Cup final that Liverpool won in a penalty shootout in Roma’s stadium.

After beating Barcelona in the quarter final second leg tie in Rome, Roma fans would have the believe that their players can do the same thing against Liverpool.

Liverpool will be without five first-team players for this match after midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain suffered a season-ending knee injury which has also ruled him out of the World Cup.

Adam Lallana, Emre Can and Joel Matip are also unavailable but left-back Alberto Moreno could return.

Also Liverpool will be relying on the superb form of their striker Mohamed Salah who scored two goals against his former team Roma in the first leg.

Kickoff time for this match is 7.45 pm Nigerian time, and the team that qualify for the final will meet defending champions Real Madrid who edged Bayern Munich in their own semi final.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Earlier, NAIJ.com had reported how Real Madrid qualified for the Champions League final after playing out a 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Both teams evenly matched each other but Madrid just did enough to qualify to the final.

Arsene Wenger Leaving Arsenal: Who Will Take Over Wenger? | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng