2019: Obasanjo, Atiku reunite in Lagos (photos)

Former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo met with Alhaji Attiku Abubakar in Lagos.

Atiku served as vice president during Obasanjo’s administration from 1999 to 2007.

READ ALSO: Drama as police rearrests Dino Melaye after he was granted N90m bail

Atiku and his former boss have not enjoyed a cordial relationship since then.

Thecable reports that the duo reunited at the 10th memorial symposium of Abraham Adesanya, a chieftain of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO).

Atiku and Obasanjo in Lagos. Credit: TheCable

The programme took place on Wednesday, May 2 at the Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

They have tried in the past to mend their differences especially ahead of the 2015 general elections but fell out later.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

A Lagos-based lawyer and human rights activist, Festus Keyamo, has replied former president Olusegun Obasanjo over his recent comments on President Muhammadu Buhari and All Progressives Congress (APC).

NAIJ.com reported that Obasanjo had on Monday, April 2, while addressing a group of youths who visited him at his country home Abeokuta, cautioned Nigeria not to be carried away by the Peoples Democratic Party’s recent apologies.

2019 reelection bid: Should President Buhari heed Obasanjo's advice? - on Street Gist

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng