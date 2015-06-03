Davido spotted eating Amala and Ewedu in a roadside canteen at Ibadan

Who would have thought that the Omo Baba Lowo himself Davido patronizes road side bukas to fill his tummy.

The music artiste was spotted in Ibadan with his entourage enjoying a plate of Amala and Ewedu in a popular canteen in the town.

The food vendor, Iya Adijat food aka Amala Special whose shop is located at Iyana Adeoyo Challenge, Ibadan – Oyo State, is known for making the best Amala in town.

READ ALSO: BBNaija ex-housemate Ahneeka says the water at BBNaija house infected most housemates

The woman's daughter who was overwhelmed with the visitation of the music artiste shared pictures of her mom and Davido on Facebook.

She appreciate the music artiste and his entourage for patronizing her mother as she urged others to come have a taste of her mother's famous Amala.

She wrote: “Am so happy right now davidoofficial at my mum shop today to eat Amala… mum am super proud of you for all your hard works over this year bigger you I pray and if u are in Ibadan and I haven’t tasted her food u are in a long tin” she captioned the pictures."

See pictures below.

PAY ATTENTION: Get best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Lady appreciates Davido for patronizing her mother's business. Source: Afegbua Bola/Facebook.

Lady appreciates Davido for patronizing her mother's business. Source: Afegbua Bola/Facebook.

Nigerian youths reply to President Buhari over 'lazy' comment trailer. - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng