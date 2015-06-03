Davido’s baby mama Sophia Momodu, slams rumors that she deleted her Instagram account, says she was hacked

It has never been the same for Nigerians on social media since Davido got her girfriend Chioma a N45m Porsche car.

Different magnifying love stories and assurance has been flying around making most people uncomfortable. Lol!

Just after the videos and pictures of Davido's gift and romance with his boo Chioma went viral online, Davido's baby mama Sophia vanished from Instagram.

Rumor has it that she was threatened by the whole news, also trolled by her fans for not being the one in the picture, made her so upset that she had to deactivate her Instagram account.

But contrary to the spread rumors, Sophia Momodu is back on her Instagram and has slammed all those who said she fled.

In her Instagram status she wrote that her account was hacked which has resulted to her absence on the platform.

Sophia denies deactivating her Instagram. Source: SophiaMomodu/Instagram.

