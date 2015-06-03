Senate calls for full compliance on codeine ban

Latest News

Latest News

[Music] Mtee – Mobe

02/05/2018 12:34:00
Latest News

[Video] King Perryy Ft. Timaya – Man On Duty

02/05/2018 12:40:00
Latest News

Dino Melaye Brought To Court On Stretcher By Police (Photos)

02/05/2018 13:31:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Why a daily sauna could cut your risk of STROKE by as much as 61%

0out of 5

Landlord behind Pruitt's sweetheart rent deal lobbied the EPA

0out of 5

Queens step-grandmother charged with beating and shaking baby boy

0out of 5

Driver gets cut off at intersection and begins driving on two wheels

0out of 5

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding: Windsor gets ready

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert

0out of 5
Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

0out of 5
Naguib Sawiris

Naguib Sawiris

0out of 5
Anas Sefrioui

Anas Sefrioui

0out of 5
Jannie Mouton

Jannie Mouton

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

2out of 5
Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
News

Senate calls for full compliance on codeine ban

by 02/05/2018 13:54:00 0 comments 1 Views

- Senate leader Ahmad Lawan says Jigawa and Kano states consume over three million bottles of codeine on a daily basis

- He states that 70% of codeine that comes into Nigeria finds its way into Sambisa Forest

- The senator says there is hardly any one single family in Nigeria that does not have a drug addict of some sort

The Senate on Wednesday, May 2, called on its committees on drug and narcotics, and that of heath to ensure full compliance with the ban on use of codeine in cough syrup announced by the federal government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the government on Tuesday, May 1, banned the production and importation of codeine as active ingredient for cough syrup preparations.

READ ALSO: Breaking: Masked DSS operatives, policemen deployed to National Assembly

NAN also reports that the ban was aimed at checking the abuse of the substance among Nigerians, especially the youths.

Wednesday’s resolution of the upper chamber was sequel to a point-of-order moved by Senate leader Ahmad Lawan, at plenary.

Lawan said that: “The senate debated and took resolutions on a motion specifically dealing with abuse of drug, particularly codeine syrup in northern Nigeria and the country at large.

“The report was that between Jigawa and Kano states, over three million bottles of codeine are consumed on a daily basis.

“Seventy per cent of codeine that comes into Nigeria finds its way into Sambisa Forest. This tells us that we have Boko Haram elements who are using this.

“Today in Nigeria, there is hardly any one single family that does not have a drug addict of some sort.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“This is the most destructive phenomenon in Nigeria today."

Lawan who said that the senate had first introduced the debate in October 2017, added that the ban had put the executive and legislature on a common ground.

He therefore urged the senate to direct the two committees to work with the ministry of health and National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to ensure full compliance.

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, said that the oversight roles of the committees became necessary because of the negative effects of codeine on the youth in the country.

“We must tackle the issue, this issue of drug abuse which particularly affects girls and women. It is a dangerous trend,” he said.

Saraki commended the Ministry of Health and NAFDAC on the ban, saying it was a good step that safeguard the health of Nigerians.

NAIJ.com had reported that the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has been directed by the federal ministry of health to ban with immediate effect further issuance of permits for the importation of codeine as active pharmaceutical ingredient for cough syrup preparations.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday, May 1 by the minister of health, Professor Isaac Adewole, Punch reports.

NAIJ.com notes that the minister stated that cough syrups containing codeine should be replaced with dextromethorphan, which is less addictive. He said that the directive became necessary due to the gross abuse of codeine in the country.

Suspected cannabis traffickers reject Police accusations | on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More