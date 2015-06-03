Drama as police re-arrests Dino Melaye after he was granted N90m bail

- The police arraigned Senator Dino Melaye before a court in Abuja

- He was granted N90 million bail

- However, the police re-arrested him after he was granted bail

Senator Dino Melaye has been granted N90 million bail by a Wuse Zone 2 chief magistrate’s court in Abuja.

In a dramatic twist however, he was re-arrested by the police shortly after on Wednesday, May 2.

Premium Times reports that Melaye was accused by the police of escaping lawful detention and was granted bail. He was picked up immediately by the police again who took him away in an ambulance.

According to a report received by NAIJ.com, an FCT high court in Apo, presided over by Hon. Justice Adeniyi ordered that Senator Dino Melaye should be released by the police.

The court said the release should be effected immediately after the senator has perfected a N50 million bond to be deposited with the registrar of the court.

The senator was granted bail on two charges: 1. Escape from Lawful Arrest and 2. The alleged firearms charge in Kogi.

Even though he had been granted bail, after the ruling, he was re-arrested.

NAIJ.com had reported that the Nigerian Police arraigned the senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, Dino Melaye.

The lawmaker was arraigned by the police before a magistrate court on Wednesday, Thursday, May 2.

The Cable reports that Dino was brought into the courtroom in a stretcher as police officers took over the court premises preventing vehicular movement.

Source: Naija.ng