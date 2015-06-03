Saraki reacts to police IG’s refusal to appear before Senate

- Senator Bukola Saraki has condemned Ibrahim Idris' refusal to appear before the Senate

- The Senate president described it as a threat to Nigeria's democracy

- He accused the police IG of disobeying lawmakers

Senate president Bukola Saraki has expressed displeasure over the non-appearance of Ibrahim Idris, the inspector-general of police before the Senate.

Idris was supposed to appear a week ago but went with President Muhammadu Buhari to Bauchi and instead sent a deputy IG, Joshak Habila.

He, however, failed to appear again on Wednesday, May 2, prompting condemnation from lawmakers.

Saraki via his official Senate president titter page condemned Idris’ refusal to appear before the upper chamber, describing it as a threat to democracy.

The Senate president said the police chief disobeyed them the same way he disobeyed President Muhammadu Buhari when he asked him to go and stay in Benue but he refused.

READ ALSO: Just in: Nigerian troops capture another killer herdsman in Benue

He said: “I don’t want us to labour too much. At the upper chamber, we must show maturity and statesmanship. I don’t think anybody who has been around enough to observe the practice of our democracy knows that this action cannot be right.

“Under constitutional powers, it requires the IG to come and give a report on the incident involving a colleague and the incessant killings happening in the country. He has felt that he cannot come and wants to delegate it to a junior to come,”

“No IG has ever refused to appear before the Senate since we started practicing democracy. I don’t think that has happened before. But we must know these actions are danger to our democracy.

“Again, we cannot say it is just to us because the President told us that he told him to go to Benue and the man refused to go to Benue and he is sitting there and he is doing this. I want to appeal to our colleagues, let us approach this in two ways.

“One way, we give him another period for him to reflect the enormity of his action because whatever happens today sets a precedence for future and as such it is important that we do not allow issues like this.

“The leader of the Senate and the Chairman on Police should engage with the executive and send our position. There are powers we can exercise which are not in the interest of us making progress in this country. Since the beginning of the year, over 500 or 600 have been killed and we believe that the man in charge of enforcing this does not think he needs to sit down with Senate to engage with us when there is something wrong somewhere.

“So let us hold and give them time within a week and come back to us and I am sure that wisdom would prevail.”

Meanwhile, some masked security men, bearing guns have been reportedly deployed to the National Assembly.

Daily Trust reports that the sight of the masked security men has begun to raise tension at the National Assembly complex.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

NAIJ.com gathered that at the main entrance of the Senate chamber where the mace was stolen two weeks ago, a masked security man bearing AK- 47 was sighted on Wednesday morning, May 2. It was gathered across all entry points to the National Assembly, policemen were seen mounting surveillance.

Are Nigerian Policemen the worst in the world? - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng