BBNaija ex-housemate Ahneeka says the water at BBNaija house infected most housemates

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Ahneeka, has opened up on how her acne was aggravated by the water she used during the Big Brother show.

Ahneeka in an interview with Cliffhanger, said she has been battling with serious acne for years and moving into Big Brother house in South Africa made it worse.

She said the water provided at the Big Brother house was unclean and contaminated, which led to many infections suffered by her and other housemates.

Ahneeka while in the house was trolled for having massive pimples on her face, social media influencer Noble Igwe, once said is as a result of her poor personal hygiene.

In the interview Ahneeka opened up that she didn't wash her face properly with water because she knows the water at the house makes it worse.

See video below;

