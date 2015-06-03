Nigerian man set to marry a lady he met 3 weeks ago, says if you see someone you love marry her

A Nigerian man has taken to a popular Facebook page Igboist to lecture men on the importance of shooting their shot on time with the woman they love.

The man identified as Obinna Ohajianya De Latiboy, on Facebook has narrated how he is about to marry a woman he met three weeks ago.

According to Obinna, he said men shouldn't hesitate to marry a woman they love immediately other than dating them.

He wrote: "I found this girl just three weeks ago, but I have gone for her introduction, next two weeks am going to complete the marriage journey steps before our traditional wedding. So what I'm trying to say GUYS if you see whom you love go for her for marriage not for s*x.

Relationship is not love

#obichereme #2018 #matrimony

WAIT FOR US, WE COMING THROUGH"

See pictures below.

Man marries lady 3 weeks after they met. Source: Obinna Ihejianya/Facebook.

Source: Naija.ng