Marcelo finally opens up on Bayern Munich’s penalty claim at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid defender Marcelo has admitted that Bayern Munich deserved to have been awarded a penalty in their UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg clash at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, May 1.

The Spanish League giants narrowly progressed to the final of the competition for the third straight time 4-3 on aggregate after playing 2-2 draw in the second leg of their semifinal clash.

Jupp Heynckes’ men were left angry after referee Cuneyt Cakir failed to acknowledge the penalty call by the visitors which would have handed them the lead on the night.

Eventually, the decision came back to hurt the guests as Los Blancos were able to end the game in a draw – a result that was favourable to the home team.

Meanwhile, injured Bayern defender Jerome Boateng expressed his disappointment on twitter at the referee failing to spot the handball, while Marcelo confessed failed to sight his offence.

He said: "It’s a handball, it hit me on the hand and I think it’s a penalty," Marcelo said.

"If I say it didn’t hit me I’d be lying, but football is like that.

"I don’t talk about referees, but it’s clear that sometimes they make decisions in your favour and other times against you, but whatever happens you have to play football.”

As it is, Real are will be hoping they become the first team to win the title three consecutive times, having reached their fourth Champions League final in the last five years.

Marcelo, while reacting to his side’s success showered encomiums on his teammate, Karim Benzema, who scored the two goals that propelled them to the last stage of the championship.

Yesterday’s brace means that Benzema has scored four goals in eight UCL appearances this season while his league goals tally remains five in 28 matches.

He added: “It’s clear that it had to come, Karim is a great player and he doesn’t have to score goals every day to show what he’s worth.

"I don't think that Karim thinks he lifted a weight off his shoulders. He works very hard for the team. Everyone has bad days once in a while, but he deserved to have a match like this."

Marcelo, 29, became a Galacticos in 2007 and he has appeared 327 times for Los Blancos with 23 goals to his credit.

He has also won several titles with the Santiago Bernabeu outfit since he joined them 11 years back – with three Champions League titles, four La Ligas and many other domestic and international accolades.

The former Fluminense defender has also won silver and bronze medals at the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games.

