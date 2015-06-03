Man United star midfielder blast Liverpool legend over criticism

- Manchester United star midfielder, Marouane Fellaini, has lashed out at Sky pundit Jamie Carragher for criticising him

- The Belgian insists that Carragher is not qualified to question him

- He added that ‘How dare he question me when he spat on a girl?’

Manchester United star midfielder, Marouane Fellaini, has lashed out at Sky pundit Jamie Carragher for criticising him - and claims the Liverpool legend has no right to after spitting at a young girl.

Popular pundits Gary Neville and Carragher have both questioned the lanky Manchester United midfielder for his performances this season.

The 40-year-old Carragher has since been suspended from his £1m-a-year job at Sky after shock footage emerged of him spitting through the window of his Range Rover towards a 14-year-old girl and her dad.

Speaking to Sport/Foot, Fellaini said: "How can someone like Jamie Carragher dare to question me?

“The guy spat from his car on a girl after a Manchester-Liverpool match.

“You know, critics help you progress, you end up working more, you want to show them they are wrong.”

Fellaini and Carragher have been at loggerhead since the United star elbowed Leicester's Robert Huth in the face in May 2016.

Carragher slammed: "My personal hope is that we would never see him playing in the Premier League again."

Fellaini responded: "He is the champion of blah-blah and the world champion of breaking legs."

It is not only Carragher who has had bad words to say about Fellaini, but his own fans as well.

He was incredibly booed by Old Trafford supporters against Tottenham in December 2016.

But Fellaini, who scored the winner against Arsenal on Sunday, insists his role in winning the FA Cup, EFL Cup and Europa League over the years justifies his place at the club.

He said: "It’s happened once. Everyone exaggerates when it comes to this.

"It was against Tottenham when I came on, a week after I gave away a penalty against Everton.

"In the end, I know one thing, and the fans do too: I’ve played an important role in all the trophies the club has won in recent years."

NAIJ.com previously reported that after crashing out of the 2018 UEFA Champions League where they were dumped out by Real Madrid, French club PSG are now reportedly eyeing a move for Manchester United star Marouane Fellaini.

The 29-year-old Belgian international is on the verge of leaving Manchester United on a free transfer at the end of the ongoing League season after turning down a new deal.

Fellaini is an important player for Jose Mourinho, who held crunch talks with the Belgian in an attempt to keep him at Old Trafford.

Source: Naija.ng