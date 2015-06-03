Gunshots during Zanu PF primary elections, MP opens fire at opponents

Latest News

[Music] Mtee – Mobe

02/05/2018 12:34:00
[Video] King Perryy Ft. Timaya – Man On Duty

02/05/2018 12:40:00
Dino Melaye Brought To Court On Stretcher By Police (Photos)

02/05/2018 13:31:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Pentagon investigating Trump's 'candy man' doctor Ronny Jackson

Sandra Bullock's stalker kills himself in standoff with police in LA

Scientists develop robots that can adapt like animals

18-year-old’s yearbook photo goes viral thanks to his make-up skills

James Bragg: The weatherman who saved D-Day

Yasseen Mansour

Yasseen Mansour

Giovanni Ravazzotti

Giovanni Ravazzotti

Anas Sefrioui

Anas Sefrioui

Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia

Nicky Oppenheimer

Nicky Oppenheimer

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

Gunshots during Zanu PF primary elections, MP opens fire at opponents

by 02/05/2018 17:13:00 0 comments 1 Views
Chegutu West Member of Parliament Dexter Nduna opened fire at his opponents during Zanu PF primary elections held over the weekend.
 
The incident happened at Chinengundu Primary School which was being used by Zanu PF as a polling station to determine who shall represent the party in the forthcoming harmonised elections.

[embedded content]

Narrating what transpired, Nduna said he open gun fire to defend his polling agent and himself from attack 'thugs'.  

"I went to Chinengundu Primary school with a view of exchanging my poling agent for a male by the name of Mahwiro.

"When I got there, thugs were sent to beat him up with sticks and stones. They also ran after me. I had no option but to produce my pistol to save the life of this poling agents who was now lying down next to my car unconscious."

All this, according to Nduna happened in the full view of the police but they could not save the situation.

"The police were there, the officer in charge but he could also not save my poling agent from the beating because they were not armed.

"The only person who was armed was me. I had a 9mm pistol, which was fully loaded with 8 rounds. I fired a volley of five rounds on two different occasions into the air and that is what saved the life of the poling agent.

"Thereafter the police called for a reaction team that came and it was armed to the teeth and extricated us from that quagmire," he says in a recording.

Nduna went on to win the right to represent his party in the election slated for the second half of 2018.

