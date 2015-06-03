Latest News

[Music] Mtee – Mobe

02/05/2018 12:34:00
[Video] King Perryy Ft. Timaya – Man On Duty

02/05/2018 12:40:00
Dino Melaye Brought To Court On Stretcher By Police (Photos)

02/05/2018 13:31:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Pentagon investigating Trump's 'candy man' doctor Ronny Jackson

Sandra Bullock's stalker kills himself in standoff with police in LA

Scientists develop robots that can adapt like animals

18-year-old’s yearbook photo goes viral thanks to his make-up skills

James Bragg: The weatherman who saved D-Day

Yasseen Mansour

Giovanni Ravazzotti

Anas Sefrioui

Jim Ovia

Nicky Oppenheimer

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Dag Heward-Mills

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Agyin Asare

News

Before it is news!

by 02/05/2018 17:08:00 0 comments 1 Views
The final split is here maComrades, prepare for another GNU, or for chaos if things don't work out according to plan.

Chamisa will, by Friday this week, be officially leading a new political party. The name of the new party is MDC-T Alliance. It already has a new secretariat and different employees than those at Harvest House who are still technically employed by the MDC-T whose ownership is in dispute between Khupe and Chamisa.

Chamisa's new MDC-T Alliance party is already operating from his rented offices dotted in multiple residential areas in Harare's western suburbs.

MDC-T Alliance was formed to give a name to a group of former MDC-T supporters who found themselves without a party after Chamisa brought the party ownership dispute to the courts for ED and the judges to decide on. He also urgently needs a name to register with ZEC before expiry of the nomination court deadlines.

This follows the fallout  between Khupe and Chamisa which plunged the party into a legal dispute about ownership of the party name and its trademarks, which dispute will not be resolved before elections because of the little time left and congestion of the court roll. The High Court has already ruled out urgency in the resolution of the dispute, although Chamisa has  appealed against the ruling, because of the implications involved if a resolution or new name are not found in time for the election.

I can confirm that Chamisa's new party will however not have most of the faces which currently make up the top leadership. Faces like Elias Mudzuri, Welshman Ncube Thabitha Khumalo, or Douglas Mwonzora among other unwanted affiliates will not feature on Chamisa's new lineup. Mwonzora does not know yet he is also not wanted. According to impeccable sources at  Harvest House, Chamisa's new lineup will feature mostly faces from the 1997 ZINASU executive. Revealed names so far are Job Sikhala, Tafadzwa Musekiwa, Bhekuthemba Mpofu, Daniel Molekeli aka Fortune, and 3 others who are yet to confirm their involvement in the new project.

Out of the four proposed names for the new party, MDC-T Alliance got the thumbs up from everyone who is involved in Chamisa's project, including from Douglas Mwonzora who is eyeing the vice presidency of the new opposition party led by Nelson Chamisa, but which he will not get because ED and Chiwenga insisted to Chamisa that he should give the post to Komichi.

The whole project is part of the final phase of a necessary split of the opposition movement by Zanu-Pf ahead of the elections. This means Nelson Chamisa is now Zanu-Pf's kingmaker and biggest beneficiary of the split if it succeeds, not Thokozani Khupe as some people think. Unlike Khupe, Chamisa already has a pact with Zanu-Pf to win fewer votes than ED and become prime minister in a proposed unity government led by Zanu-Pf.

This is why Chamisa has already submitted to ED and Chiwenga, a list of all his proposed lieutenants from the opposition whom he plans to work with in the proposed GNU. Tendai Biti's name was not on the list though when Chamisa initially submitted it on 16 November, two days before Independence Day in a private meeting attended by ED and Chiwenga at one of latter's houses in Helensville.

Meanwhile Mwonzora has been tasked by Chamisa with managing the Ndebele factor regarding the proposed setup in view of the fact that Welshman Ncube is no longer relevant to their plan with ED and Chiwenga. Khupe has proved to have more Matebeland support than Ncube, that's why Mwonzora told Studio 7 on Monday that he is appealing to Khupe to join forces with Chamisa. Without Khupe in the bag, the grand GNU plan goes up in smoke.

My thoughts?

 - It's a good plan which avoids chaos for Zimbabwe, because the junta must win without fail for there to be peace. They're not prepared to be led by anybody else but themselves.

 - It's a project which may bring more Zimbabweans together for the good of the country if it succeeds.

 - One wrong aspect about the project is it's dishonesty and betrayal of genuine support who would otherwise not support such a project big they knew everything being done about their future behind the scenes.

  - The project may hit a brick wall if Chamisa wins more votes than ED, or if his party,the MDC-T Alliance gets fewer votes than another opposition party, or if both ED and Chamisa get beaten by someone else from the opposition. The plan will have failed.

 - Its a project which limits our options to two only; We are going  to have either another Zanu-Pf led GNU if the plan succeeds, or chaos, if it fails.

Your thoughts?

All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

