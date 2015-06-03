Before it is news!

The final split is here maComrades, prepare for another GNU, or for chaos if things don't work out according to plan.

Chamisa will, by Friday this week, be officially leading a new political party. The name of the new party is MDC-T Alliance. It already has a new secretariat and different employees than those at Harvest House who are still technically employed by the MDC-T whose ownership is in dispute between Khupe and Chamisa.

Chamisa's new MDC-T Alliance party is already operating from his rented offices dotted in multiple residential areas in Harare's western suburbs.

MDC-T Alliance was formed to give a name to a group of former MDC-T supporters who found themselves without a party after Chamisa brought the party ownership dispute to the courts for ED and the judges to decide on. He also urgently needs a name to register with ZEC before expiry of the nomination court deadlines.

This follows the fallout between Khupe and Chamisa which plunged the party into a legal dispute about ownership of the party name and its trademarks, which dispute will not be resolved before elections because of the little time left and congestion of the court roll. The High Court has already ruled out urgency in the resolution of the dispute, although Chamisa has appealed against the ruling, because of the implications involved if a resolution or new name are not found in time for the election.

I can confirm that Chamisa's new party will however not have most of the faces which currently make up the top leadership. Faces like Elias Mudzuri, Welshman Ncube Thabitha Khumalo, or Douglas Mwonzora among other unwanted affiliates will not feature on Chamisa's new lineup. Mwonzora does not know yet he is also not wanted. According to impeccable sources at Harvest House, Chamisa's new lineup will feature mostly faces from the 1997 ZINASU executive. Revealed names so far are Job Sikhala, Tafadzwa Musekiwa, Bhekuthemba Mpofu, Daniel Molekeli aka Fortune, and 3 others who are yet to confirm their involvement in the new project.

Out of the four proposed names for the new party, MDC-T Alliance got the thumbs up from everyone who is involved in Chamisa's project, including from Douglas Mwonzora who is eyeing the vice presidency of the new opposition party led by Nelson Chamisa, but which he will not get because ED and Chiwenga insisted to Chamisa that he should give the post to Komichi.

The whole project is part of the final phase of a necessary split of the opposition movement by Zanu-Pf ahead of the elections. This means Nelson Chamisa is now Zanu-Pf's kingmaker and biggest beneficiary of the split if it succeeds, not Thokozani Khupe as some people think. Unlike Khupe, Chamisa already has a pact with Zanu-Pf to win fewer votes than ED and become prime minister in a proposed unity government led by Zanu-Pf.

This is why Chamisa has already submitted to ED and Chiwenga, a list of all his proposed lieutenants from the opposition whom he plans to work with in the proposed GNU. Tendai Biti's name was not on the list though when Chamisa initially submitted it on 16 November, two days before Independence Day in a private meeting attended by ED and Chiwenga at one of latter's houses in Helensville.

Meanwhile Mwonzora has been tasked by Chamisa with managing the Ndebele factor regarding the proposed setup in view of the fact that Welshman Ncube is no longer relevant to their plan with ED and Chiwenga. Khupe has proved to have more Matebeland support than Ncube, that's why Mwonzora told Studio 7 on Monday that he is appealing to Khupe to join forces with Chamisa. Without Khupe in the bag, the grand GNU plan goes up in smoke.

My thoughts?

- It's a good plan which avoids chaos for Zimbabwe, because the junta must win without fail for there to be peace. They're not prepared to be led by anybody else but themselves.

- It's a project which may bring more Zimbabweans together for the good of the country if it succeeds.

- One wrong aspect about the project is it's dishonesty and betrayal of genuine support who would otherwise not support such a project big they knew everything being done about their future behind the scenes.

- The project may hit a brick wall if Chamisa wins more votes than ED, or if his party,the MDC-T Alliance gets fewer votes than another opposition party, or if both ED and Chamisa get beaten by someone else from the opposition. The plan will have failed.

- Its a project which limits our options to two only; We are going to have either another Zanu-Pf led GNU if the plan succeeds, or chaos, if it fails.

Your thoughts?