Chamisa calls for an Audit of all business deals

Chamisa calls for an Audit of all business dealsby Bridget Makura 02/05/2018 16:36:00 0 comments 1 Views
The gist and essence of President Chamisa's well received speech at the May Day celebrations was that the MDC will not allow the mortgaging of this country for political expedience. The new, incoming Chamisa administration will engage in smart partnerships with all progressive partners so that Zimbabwe is best for investment, good for business and prosperous for its citizens. As such, the MDC government, will audit all business deals and those that fail the national interest test will be reviewed.
Behold the New!
Luke Tamborinyoka
Presidential Spokesperson and Director for Communications
Click Here to Comment on this Article