BREAKING | One dead as rival Mitchells Plain protesters clash

At least one person died when a taxi ploughed through a barricade during violent protests in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, on Wednesday night.

However, a community leader said the driver "had no choice" as his vehicle, with passengers inside, had come under attack, seemingly by protesters from Mitchells Plain.

There were also reports of at least two injuries, although the nature and cause of the injuries have not yet been confirmed. One community leader said that ambulances could not get to the injured because roads had been blocked.

Jakes Gerwel Drive and Highlands Drive were among the roads closed by the protesters.

Live rounds were also being fired on Wednesday night, prompting police to return fire using rubber bullets.