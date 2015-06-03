GEJ urges Buhari, other African leaders to embrace local content policy

- Former president, Goodluck Jonathan, says local content policy was the missing link in Africa’s search for viable processes

- He state that education was needed to produce the required workforce that would galvanise industrialization

- Chief Olusegun Obasanjo says he has not changed his mind about President Buhari

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan, has urged leaders of oil and gas producing African nations to embrace local content policy because of its in-country positive impact on the development of local technology, employment generation and capacity to promote value addition, industrialisation and overall expansion of the economy.

Vanguard reports that Jonathan made the statement on Wednesday, May 2, in Houston at the 2018 local content conference, taking place on the side-lines of this year’s offshore technology conference (OTC) in Texas the United States.

The ex-president said local content policy was the missing link in Africa’s search for viable processes and procedures that would strengthen the continent’s economy across strategic value chains.

READ ALSO: Melaye was arrested on charges of escaping lawful custody - Police

“African leaders must pay special attention to manpower development through quality education, training and research in areas of need to give local content through quality Industrialization, a great push. For Africa to truly develop in a sustainable manner, leaders must make conscious efforts to ensure that the education curricula of various countries are radically redesigned to produce skills relevant to the economic needs of the 21st century,” a statement issued by his media adviser Ikechukwu Eze said.

Jonathan stated that education was needed to produce the required workforce that would galvanise industrialisation.

He said: “African leaders must pay special attention to manpower development through quality education, training and research in areas of need to give local content through quality Industrialization, a great push. For Africa to truly develop in a sustainable manner, leaders must make conscious efforts to ensure that the education curricula of various countries are radically redesigned to produce skills relevant to the economic needs of the 21st century.”

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“I believe that Nigeria is utilising the increased application of the local content Act in its oil and gas industry to stimulate investments that will positively transform other sectors of its economy, and create more jobs for the unemployed. I am aware that the mileage already covered and successes recorded in the implementation of the Act in less than a decade have attracted local and international commendations. It has also excited the interest of some African countries that are already soliciting for the Nigerian content policy as a guide.

Meanwhile, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has reacted to report that he has endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for second term saying it was not true.

He said he has not and cannot endorse failure. Recall that Obasanjo had written a letter asking President Buhari not to seek re-election in 2019.

In a statement by his media aide, Kehinde Adeyemi, on Wednesday, May 2, Obasanjo said he has not changed his mind about his assessment of the Buhari administration. He said Buhari failed to redeem himself during his visit to the US where he met with President Donald Trump.

Nigerians want PDP back in 2019 - Goodluck Jonathan declares at PDP Caucus Meeting on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng