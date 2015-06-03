Latest News

[Music] Mtee – Mobe

02/05/2018 12:34:00
[Video] King Perryy Ft. Timaya – Man On Duty

02/05/2018 12:40:00
Dino Melaye Brought To Court On Stretcher By Police (Photos)

02/05/2018 13:31:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

WORLD NEWS

Pentagon investigating Trump's 'candy man' doctor Ronny Jackson

Sandra Bullock's stalker kills himself in standoff with police in LA

Scientists develop robots that can adapt like animals

18-year-old’s yearbook photo goes viral thanks to his make-up skills

James Bragg: The weatherman who saved D-Day

RICHEST AFRICANS

Yasseen Mansour

Giovanni Ravazzotti

Anas Sefrioui

Jim Ovia

Nicky Oppenheimer

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Dag Heward-Mills

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Agyin Asare

News

Breaking: Liverpool qualify for the final of the 2017/18 Champions League despite defeat against Roma

by 02/05/2018 17:10:00 0 comments 1 Views

- Liverpool have qualified for the final of the 2017/18 Champions League

- The Reds were beaten by Roma 4-2 on Wednesday night, but qualified for the final on 7-6 aggregate

- They will meet Real Madrid in the final at the Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex, Kiev, Ukraine

Premier League campaigners Liverpool have qualified for the final of the 2017/18 Champions League even after losing 4-2 against Roma in Rome on Wednesday night, May 2.

Liverpool won the first leg 5-2, but they will have themselves to blame in the return leg for allowing Roma to come back into the game.

Senegal international Sadio Mane scored the first goal for Liverpool in the 9th minute after a superb assist from Roberto Firmino.

But James Milner scored an own goal in the 15th minute to give Roma a cheap goal.

Roma came back strong at the death, and a goal would have taken the game into extra time, but Liverpool held on before the final whistle was blown.

Liverpool will now meet Real Madrid in the final of the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League. Los Blancos edged German side Bayern Munich in their own semi final match.

Below are the live updates of the second semi final match between Roma and Liverpool

90' And that is it. the referee blows the final whistle and the match ended Roma 4-2 Liverpool

90' Radja Nainggolan from Roma puts it away from the penalty spot!

90' PENALTY! - Ragnar Klavan handles the ball in the penalty box! Heavy protests from Ragnar Klavan but the ref is uninterested.

87' Can Roma get two more goals before the final whistle?

86' Radja Nainggolan from Roma beats the keeper from outside the box

86' Goal.......Roma score

83' Liverpool are heading to the final of the Champions League as the result stands

82' The referee shows Konstantinos Manolas the yellow card for unsportsmanlike conduct

81' Sadio Mane is leaving the field to be replaced by Ragnar Klavan

80' Edin Dzeko releases a shot, it's parried by Loris Karius but he can't hold onto it

76' The referee signals a free kick as Roberto Firmino from Liverpool trips Aleksandar Kolarov

75' He gets a yellow for the tackle on Sadio Mane

75' The ref blows his whistle as Alessandro Florenzi charged Sadio Mane from behind and it's a free-kick

74' Roma star Stephan El Shaarawy is injured and is replaced by Mirko Antonucci

72' Edin Dzeko from Roma chips the ball into the penalty box, superb save from Karius

71' Edin Dzeko of Roma passes the ball to a team mate

70' Konstantinos Manolas almost costs Roma a goal after a defensive gaffe

69' Daniele De Rossi is leaving the field to be replaced by Maxime Gonalons in a tactical substitution

67' Edin Dzeko from Roma fails to connect properly on the volley and sends the ball wide of target

64' Strong challenge by Sadio Mane from Liverpool, and Konstantinos Manolas on the receiving end of that

63' Dangerous ball in Liverpool's box, but Van Dijk clears it

62' Poor play by Trent Alexander-Arnold as his weak attempt to clear the ball puts his side under pressure

61' Radja Nainggolan from Roma sends a deflected cross into the box

60' Sadio Mane from Liverpool is ruled offside

59' Edin Dzeko from Roma sends a deflected cross into the box

58' Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool goes a bit too far there as he pulls down Aleksandar Kolarov

57' Edin Dzeko from Roma passes the ball in the box, but it's intercepted Henderson

56' Roma take a throw-in in the opponent's half of the field

55' Obstruction as Trent Alexander-Arnold cuts off the run of Edin Dzeko and free-kick is awarded

