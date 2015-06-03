Why we re-arrested Senator Melaye - Police

- The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) dismisses suggestions that Senator Dino Melaye’s life is in danger

- Police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, says the senator is still in police custody over allegations of conspiracy, gun-running, armed robbery and kidnapping

- Police arraigns Melaye before a court in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the re-arrest of the lawmaker representing Kogi west senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye.

Daily Post reports that the police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, said Senator Dino Melaye is safe in their custody and dismissed suggestions that the senator’s life was in danger.

He said Melaye was arraigned on charges that bordered on escaping lawful custody and attempted suic!de for which he was bailed.

Moshood added that the senator is still in police custody over allegations of conspiracy, gun-running, armed robbery and kidnapping which is before a High Court in Lokoja, Kogi state.

NAIJ.com had earlier reported that Senator Dino Melaye had been granted N90 million bail by a Wuse Zone 2 Chief Magistrate’s Court in Abuja.

In a dramatic twist however, he was re-arrested by the police shortly after on Wednesday, May 2.

Premium Times reports that Melaye was accused by the police of escaping lawful detention and was granted bail. He was picked up immediately by the police again took him away in an ambulance.

According to a report received by NAIJ.com, An FCT High Court in Apo, presided over by Hon. Justice Adeniyi ordered that Sen. Dino Melaye should be released by the Police.

