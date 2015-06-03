Check out who Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi tips to win this year’s ballon d’Or award

- Real Madrid despite playing 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League clash are through to the final

- They reach the last stage of the competition following their 4-3 aggregate win over the German League side on Tuesday, May 1

- Meanwhile, Argentine star Lionel Messi feels Ronaldo has an edge to win the ballon d'Or since his side are in the final of the tourney

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is reportedly scared that Ream Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo might end up winning this year’s ballon d’Or title.

The 33-year-old wasn’t on the scores sheet in Los Blancos 4-3 aggregate win over Bayern Munich but was instrumental to their progress to the next stage.

And if the Galacticos win the title again later this month, the Portugal international will most likely be crowned the winner of the award.

While Messi on the other hand failed to inspire his team to go past AS Roma in the quarterfinal stage, with the Italian side qualifying on away goal rule after ending the two legged affair 4-4 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, Messi according to Spanish news outlet Don Balon, is now convinced their failure to beat the Italian side cost him the Ballon d'Or.

However, Messi is said to be envying the Portuguese star winning the prestigious individual award and he doesn’t think it’s deserved.

The Argentine forward has already won the La Liga and triumphed in the Copa del Rey, but he’s finding uneasy to understand why the Champions League is viewed as a bigger achievement.

Aside from a possible chance of winning the ballon d’Or, Ronaldo’s involvement last night means he has made more Champions League appearances than any outfield player.

The Portuguese made his 152nd appearance in the Bernabeu clash, one more than Barcelona legend, Xavi Hernandez and just 15 behind his former teammate, Iker Casillas who already made 167 appearances in the competition.

Both Ronaldo and Messi have shared 10 ballon d’Or awards between themselves since 2008, and either of them could still emerge as the winner this year.

The Argentine has spent 14 years at the Camp Nou since he made his debut in 2004, and he has scored 378 goals in 413 matches for the Catalans.

He has four Champions League and eight Spanish League titles to his credit so far, with many other domestic league titles.

