Breaking: Soldiers battle Boko Haram insurgents in Borno state

Soldiers have engaged Boko Haram insurgents in a gunfight at Auno, a community in Kada local government area of Borno state.

The Cable reports that the gun battle erupted after the insurgents invaded the village with gun trucks and tricycles.

“The battle is ongoing as I speak to you. The attackers struck like 15 minutes ago," a military source told the online newspaper.

NAIJ.com learnt that security operatives however, succeeded in repelling the militants.

Meanwhile, the Adamawa commissioner of police, Abdullahi Yerim, confirmed that two male bombers were involved in Tuesday’s twin bomb attacks in Mubi town.

Yerima, who spoke to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the first blast was in a mosque around the second hand clothes market during afternoon prayer, while the second was outside the mosque.

The commissioner said so far, information reaching him indicated that about 20 people were seriously injured, and had been taken to the Mubi General Hospital. “I am yet to get the details of death for now,” Yerima said.

When reacting to the bomb attack, Senator Shehu Sani, representing Kaduna Central, on Wednesday, May 2, called on the federal government to install bomb detectors and cameras in schools and religious centres to prevent terrorist attacks.

NAIJ.com gathered that the Kaduna lawmaker sated this in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle following the recent attack on Mubi, Adamawa state, by terrorists. He also enjoined the government to train clerics in preventive security.

