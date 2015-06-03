Latest News

[Music] Mtee – Mobe

02/05/2018 12:34:00
[Video] King Perryy Ft. Timaya – Man On Duty

02/05/2018 12:40:00
Dino Melaye Brought To Court On Stretcher By Police (Photos)

02/05/2018 13:31:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Why a daily sauna could cut your risk of STROKE by as much as 61%

Landlord behind Pruitt's sweetheart rent deal lobbied the EPA

Queens step-grandmother charged with beating and shaking baby boy

Driver gets cut off at intersection and begins driving on two wheels

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding: Windsor gets ready

Adrian Gore

Mike Adenuga

Nassef Sawiris

Paul Harris

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Chris Okotie

Ramson Mumba

Agyin Asare

Chris Oyakhilome

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Davido's girlfriend Chioma replies to a troll who said she will have a painful marriage

02/05/2018 16:41:00

Davido's girlfriend Chioma is unfortunately facing a hard time on her social media handle with some trolls.

Since videos and pictures of her romance with her boo Davido on her birthday went viral, she has being a target for cyber bullies.

A particular troll has picked on her as she says Chioma is only holding on to Davido because of his wealth.

READ ALSO: Davido visits roadside eatery in Ibadan to enjoy Amala and Ewedu (Photos)

The troll wrote that she has always stayed with him, even when he clearly cheats on her with other women and baby mama's.

The troll further added she hopes Davido marries her, because it will be devastating if he doesn't.

She wrote: “ Is funny how so many people including my self some what are happy for her but. This is nothing but the sad story of a little young woman that has no self worth or respect , he sleep around have babies on her and she still holding on not sure if is bravery or stupidity or vanity cos is rich and many others want him but she is the one holding running back no matter what he does. She would have a very painful life if not marriage don’t wish that life for no body is a high price to pay for love.”

In reply to this Chioma wrote ‘"My God won’t let me have a painful marriage my dear ! Have a wonderful life.”

PAY ATTENTION: Get best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma prays to God after being confronted by a troll.

Lady trolls Davido's girlfriend Chioma. Source: ChefChi/Instagram.

Nigerian youths reply to President Buhari over 'lazy' comment trailer. - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

