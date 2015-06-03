Davido's girlfriend Chioma replies to a troll who said she will have a painful marriage

Davido's girlfriend Chioma is unfortunately facing a hard time on her social media handle with some trolls.

Since videos and pictures of her romance with her boo Davido on her birthday went viral, she has being a target for cyber bullies.

A particular troll has picked on her as she says Chioma is only holding on to Davido because of his wealth.

The troll wrote that she has always stayed with him, even when he clearly cheats on her with other women and baby mama's.

The troll further added she hopes Davido marries her, because it will be devastating if he doesn't.

She wrote: “ Is funny how so many people including my self some what are happy for her but. This is nothing but the sad story of a little young woman that has no self worth or respect , he sleep around have babies on her and she still holding on not sure if is bravery or stupidity or vanity cos is rich and many others want him but she is the one holding running back no matter what he does. She would have a very painful life if not marriage don’t wish that life for no body is a high price to pay for love.”

In reply to this Chioma wrote ‘"My God won’t let me have a painful marriage my dear ! Have a wonderful life.”

Lady trolls Davido's girlfriend Chioma. Source: ChefChi/Instagram.

