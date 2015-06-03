TIMES SELECT LATEST | Gauteng’s water supply at risk | Spat could shut down police | Jonathan Jansen & more

Latest News

See How Chelsea, Tottenham Could Miss Out Of Champions League Even If They Finish 4th In The Premier League

02/05/2018 16:30:00
[Goals Highlight] Mane Scores As Liverpool Lose 4 – 2 Against Roma, But Qualify For Champions League Final (Watch)

02/05/2018 17:19:00
‘More People Killed In Zamfara Than Taraba & Benue Put Together’- President Buhari

02/05/2018 17:35:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

The Genome Project plans to create virus-proof cells within 10 years

Geraldo Rivera's son arrested after he 'choked his ex-girlfriend'

Cate Blanchett says she was sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein

Katie Couric suggests Matt Lauer will be hit with more allegations

Rudy Giuliani says Donald Trump re-paid Michael Cohen $130,000 in hush money

Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed

Yasseen Mansour

Yasseen Mansour

Youssef Mansour

Youssef Mansour

Onsi Sawiris

Onsi Sawiris

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

TIMES SELECT LATEST | Gauteng's water supply at risk | Spat could shut down police | Jonathan Jansen & more
03/05/2018 01:00:00

Zika-carrying mosquitoes spread across France

Aggressive tiger mosquitoes that can carry diseases such as Zika, dengue and Chikungunya fever have spread throughout half of France. The invasive insect, which originated in Asia and can be recognised from its distinctive black-and-white striped body and legs. Its numbers — and the area affected — have doubled in the past two years. Tiger mosquitoes have propagated an epidemic of dengue fever in the French Indian Ocean island of Réunion and the health authority fears that returning holidaymakers could bring the virus in mainland France, where it could be spread by tiger mosquitoes. - © The Daily Telegraph

Eyebrows raised over record $150m Modigliani

Eyebrows were raised last week when Sotheby’s announced the sale of a Modigliani nude for $150-million – the highest ever estimate on a work of art. But sell it will, because someone has guaranteed to pay the price. The only question now is whether anyone will pay more. For the last 30 years, Modigliani nudes have continually broken the artist’s record. A seated nude (La Belle Romaine) which sold for a record $8-million in 1987, sold again in 1999 for a new record of $16.8-million, and then again in 2010 for a record $69-million. Sotheby’s $150-million painting was last sold (by the Las Vegas hotelier Steve Wynn) at Christie’s in 2003, when the Irish horse breeder John Magnier bought it for a then-record $27-million. - © The Daily Telegraph

Peppa Pig, an ‘icon for slackers’, is banned

A Chinese internet platform has given the British cartoon ‘Peppa Pig’ the chop as state media lamented that the series had become a ‘subversive’ icon for slackers and anti-social young people. At least 30,000 clips of ‘Peppa Pig’, whose heroine is a playful bright pink pig, were removed from the popular Douyin video-sharing platform, while the #PeppaPig hashtag was banned from the site. The BBC children’s cartoon is on a list of content censored by Douyin, in the same way as men disguised as women, excessive nudity or ‘erotic behaviour’. The People’s Daily, mouthpiece of the ruling Communist Party, said a number of schoolchildren try to differentiate themselves by competing for Peppa Pig watches or accessories to the benefit of makers of counterfeit goods, it lamented. Parents complained that some pre-schoolers liked to ‘to oink and jump in puddles’ after watching the cartoon. – AFP

Barking mad: Japan team invents ‘wood alcohol’

Discerning drinkers may soon be able to branch out after Japanese researchers have invented a way of producing an alcoholic drink made from wood. The researchers at Japan’s Forestry and Forest Products Research Institute say the bark-based beverages have woody qualities similar to alcohol which is aged in wood barrels. They hope to have their ‘wood alcohol’ on shelves within three years. The method involves pulverising wood into a creamy paste and then adding yeast and an enzyme to start the fermentation process. So far, they have produced tipples from cedar, birch and cherry. - AFP

Mongolians sip ‘air cocktails’ to cope with smog

Fed up with the smog in Mongolia’s capital, residents have resorted to sipping ‘lung’ tea and ‘oxygen cocktails’ in a desperate bid to protect themselves from pollution, despite health officials saying there is no evidence they work. Ulaanbaatar topped New Delhi and Beijing as the world’s most polluted capital in 2016. But some businesses are cashing in, even though a WHO official says there is no evidence that such anti-smog products work. Advertisements in Mongolia boast that ‘drinking just one oxygen cocktail is equal to a three-hour-walk in a lush forest’. At the produce section of the State Department Store, blue cans of oxygen called ‘Life Is Air’ are on sale for $2, and promise to turn a glass of juice into a foamy, sweet ‘oxygen cocktail’. Other stores and pharmacies have oxygen cocktail machines that resemble coffee makers and can turn a juice into a frothy drink for $1. – AFP

WhatsApp co-founder leaving Facebook for frisbee

WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum out word that he is leaving Facebook, which bought the smartphone messaging service four years ago for $19 billion. Koum said in a post on his Facebook page that he is taking time off to pursue interests such as collecting air-cooled Porsches, working on cars and playing ultimate Frisbee. US media reports indicated that a disagreement with Facebook over the privacy of user data may have also been a factor in Koum’s decision to quit his position as a high-ranking executive and likely leave his seat on the board at the leading online social network. - AFP

