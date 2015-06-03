'Mnangagwa may lose polls,' says Mutsvangwa

Latest News

Latest News

Champions League! Man United Fans Beg Ronaldo Not To Allow Liverpool Defeat Madrid In Final

03/05/2018 03:02:00
Latest News

3 Cult Persons Arrested By Police Raid In Bayelsa

03/05/2018 03:05:00
Latest News

OMG! A One-Day Old Baby Found Dead In Anambra Water Channel

03/05/2018 03:08:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Brooklyn car wash worker runs couple over and leaves woman dead

0out of 5

Man charged with trying to extort Kevin Hart with sex tape

0out of 5

Joseph Szabo's pictures capture life on famous Jones Beach 

0out of 5

Nadia Bokody opens up about life as a sex addict

0out of 5

Christopher Wool artwork vandal is painting owner's own son

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Jannie Mouton

Jannie Mouton

0out of 5
Mike Adenuga

Mike Adenuga

2out of 5
Naguib Sawiris

Naguib Sawiris

0out of 5
Oba Otudeko

Oba Otudeko

0out of 5
Theophilus Danjuma

Theophilus Danjuma

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

2out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
News

'Mnangagwa may lose polls,' says Mutsvangwa

by 03/05/2018 03:09:00 0 comments 1 Views
Zimbabwe National War Veterans' Association chairman, Christopher Mutsvangwa has warned that President Emmerson Mnangagwa may lose this year's elections and lashed out at Zanu-PF commissar, Engelbert Rugeje, whom he described as a political novice.

Mutsvangwa, who is Mnangagwa's adviser, said many Zanu-PF members had been disenfranchised in the party's internal polls, which have been described by observers as chaotic, and said war veterans were not happy with the outcome of the primary elections.

"It is inconceivable that the President will win given that the party's members have been largely disenfranchised," he said.

"We realised that instead of being in the primary elections to provide peace and a stable environment in which Zanu-PF members freely express themselves and choose their leaders, the national commissar, being a political novice, sought advice from a rehabilitated ex-Gamatox commissar in the form of Webster Shamu to turn police into returning-officers."

Chegutu East MP and Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs minister Shamu is a former Zanu-PF political commissar and was deposed in 2014 along with former Vice-President Joice Mujuru.

His wife, Constance Tsomondo was eyeing the Norton seat before her name was removed from the candidates' list.

Mutsvangwa lost in Norton to Langton Mutendereki, while war veterans' spokesperson, Douglas Mahiya, who was eyeing the Harare South seat, is hanging on by the skin of his teeth, as the results for the constituency were nullified after he had also been defeated.

This represents a major setback for the war veterans, who had championed former President Robert Mugabe's ouster.

Mutsvangwa was not done with Rugeje, saying he had failed to handle the primaries well.

"The new national commissar, while he is a comrade, lacks the party's institutional memory and failed to handle this issue well, leading to the disenfranchisement of thousands of party members countrywide," he said.

"The political commissar relinquished his position as chief returning officer of the primary election to the police, who are supposed to be there to maintain law and order."

Mutsvangwa raised the spectre of the war veterans turning against the Zanu-PF's new administrators, which could raise political temperatures in the ruling party.

"Zanu-PF's problem has always been the abuse of the office of the political commissar and we are seeing this again," he said.

"So, as war veterans, just as we did during the Mugabe era, give choice between a party that has lost through acts of omission or commission its fiduciary role, then we will be left with no choice but to go with the people."

But Mutsvangwa was quick to point out that he would not contest the elections, as an independent candidate, but insisted the party needed to take "corrective measures to avoid such eventualities because we will stand with the people and we know their position".

"The first line of protest is our election agents, who refused to sign the results and secondly that the war veterans countrywide, who have declared that they will choose the people instead of the party if forced into making a choice," he said.

"I am under pressure because the war veterans feel that something is going wrong again with the party's commissariat department."

Mutsvangwa claimed Rugeje did not seek the blessing of the party to engage the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), as returning officers in party polls.

"Neither did he get clearance of the Head of State to deploy much unloved police as poll returning officers," he continued with his charge.

"The ZRP is still smarting from the loss of income from banned ubiquitous roadblocks of Mugabe G40 era.

"The war veterans are always alive to the hopes and grievances of the people.

"They are fully aware of the width and breadth of the anger and disapproval of the rank and file party membership on the conduct of the primary elections.

"Paradoxically, just as well these abuses have come ahead of the national plebiscite.

"War veterans hope the party leadership embarks on prompt and thorough remedial action well before the July elections.

"This is a very sore point with party rank and file."

Rugeje was unwilling to comment on the issue when contacted for comment, only saying results for the primary elections will be announced officially soon.

According to a Zanu-PF internal memo on social media, the party had two police officers at every polling station, although it is not clear if ZRP had been paid for the services.

Party spokesman, Simon Khaya Moyo on Monday denied that Zanu-PF had used State resources for its internal polls, although this has come under scrutiny and will be spotlighted more following Mutsvangwa's statements.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More