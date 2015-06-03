Chamisa reaction to High Court ruling treading on contemptuous ground

Latest News

Latest News

Champions League! Man United Fans Beg Ronaldo Not To Allow Liverpool Defeat Madrid In Final

03/05/2018 03:02:00
Latest News

3 Cult Persons Arrested By Police Raid In Bayelsa

03/05/2018 03:05:00
Latest News

OMG! A One-Day Old Baby Found Dead In Anambra Water Channel

03/05/2018 03:08:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Brooklyn car wash worker runs couple over and leaves woman dead

0out of 5

Man charged with trying to extort Kevin Hart with sex tape

0out of 5

Joseph Szabo's pictures capture life on famous Jones Beach 

0out of 5

Nadia Bokody opens up about life as a sex addict

0out of 5

Christopher Wool artwork vandal is painting owner's own son

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

0out of 5
Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

0out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5
Chris Kirubi

Chris Kirubi

2out of 5
Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

4out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
News

Chamisa reaction to High Court ruling treading on contemptuous ground

by 03/05/2018 03:07:00 0 comments 1 Views
In an interesting press statement issued this past week, Advocate Chamisa's spokesperson and MDC director of communications, Luke Tambarinyoka had this to say of the recent High Court judgment about the MDC name usage rights "… as for Justice Bere's judgement, we believe it is political, controversial, appealable and contestable."

It may appear to be a political statement by a political party, but its unintended consequences are that it disregards the authority of the courts and effectively scandalises both the judge and the court (though in theory the two are one).

Why is this important, you may ask? Well, scandalising the court is an offence - one which current Finance minister, Patrick Chinamasa, knows all too well about after being found guilty of it in his then capacity as Attorney General in 2001.

In Re: Chinamasa , a judgment of the Zimbabwean Supreme Court penned by then Chief Justice , Anthony Gubbay , Chinamasa was taken to task over the following statement which appeared in The Herald concerning a judgment that he disagreed with: "The Attorney General's office is shocked and outraged by this judgment and the sentences have brought about a sense of shock and outrage in the minds of all right-thinking people."

If we are being fair, in some sense his statement is not as far reaching as the MDC statement in that he did not seem to imply any political or ulterior motive by the judge. His words just indicate that he was dissatisfied with the outcome and that many others would be - for reasons of common sense. As a worst-case scenario, one would say that he was suggesting that the decision would have been decided differently by all right-thinking people - impliedly excluding the judge from this. The MDC statement on the other hand, suggests that the court was politically controlled and was not legally sound. In Chinamasa's case, the court took exception and found that it constituted contempt of court specifically because it scandalised the court.

Thanks to Chinamasa, the courts were able to give meaning to the charge of scandalising the court under a constitutional democracy where freedom of expression is guaranteed.

The judgment In Re: Chinamasa, was the perfect opportunity to deal with this concept and has become the African yardstick for balancing the need to protect the court and the freedom of expression in general. It has been cited and relied on by some of the most superior of courts especially in the Southern African region, because of the careful balancing act the court performed. Former Chief Justice Gubbay defined the crime of scandalising the court as being committed by "publication either in writing or verbally of words calculated to bring a court, a judge or the administration of justice through the courts generally, into contempt".

Basically then, this offence is committed where statements made by an individual or a body are meant to ridicule the court, undermine its authority, lower its reputation in the eyes of the public or cause the public to lose confidence in the judiciary.

Legitimate criticism of the courts that is courteous and yet balanced does not fall within the ambit of this offence, which means that when analysts and academics critique a judgment, provided it does not undermine the authority of the court and cause the public to lose confidence in the judiciary, such comment falls under legitimate constitutional protection and thus is not contempt of court.

The court found that Chinamasa's words had the effect of undermining the authority of the courts and found him guilty of contemptuous conduct. If a Zimbabwean court relying on the Chinamasa test as it is sometimes called, had to determine the same in respect of the MDC statement , I have no doubt they too would find it to be an act of scandalising the court, particularly, because the suggestion is that the judge was moved by political reasoning and not by legal logic - a very serious charge to be brought, especially by the country's largest opposition. It could send a message that the courts must be disregarded, because they serve political interests only and lead to a lawless State where court orders are rubbished as politically driven acts. The degree of influence the MDC is a further reason why the party must be careful of such statements.

It also seems hypocritical to me that such a statement would come from the MDC, which in 2013 accused Zanu-PF of doing the same thing with the Mawarire court case. The MDC was also quite vocally during the judicial crisis of the 2000s and condemned statements made by the Executive that had the effect of undermining the courts and their independence. The standard should apply to all - not just Zanu-PF and in this case, we must call a spade a spade. The MDC statement was probably drafted under emotion and in the heat of the moment, but the criticism of the court must be withdrawn, as it quite literally scandalises the court.

The culture of scandalising the courts and undermining the judiciary is one Zanu-PF has been well known for. If one thinks back to the early 2000s, where there seemed to be a sustained attack on the judiciary by the government (the judicial crisis I referred to earlier), many judges opted to resign, because of the kind of criticism and intimidation that came from the Executive.

As an example, Professor Jonathan Moyo who was Information minister during the period, said of Justice Blackie's judgment which was critical of Chinamasa's conduct, "there is no doubt that fair-minded and law-abiding citizens will see this judgment for what it is: Outrageous, sinister, highly personalised crusade made by someone who should be packing his bags". Justice Blackie resigned shortly after the ruling before being arrested.

As if competing for the prize of most attacks against the judiciary, Chinamasa further stated: "We must begin to exorcise from all our institutions the racist ghost of (former Rhodesian leader) Ian Smith, and we do so by phasing out his disciples and sympathisers." The late Chenjerai Hunzvi referred to Justices Gubbay and Ibrahim as they were then, as "evil devils who had to go" at a time when the war veterans set up camp at the Supreme Court dancing and demanding that the judges who ruled against farm invasions resign.

Former President Robert Mugabe, once described a judgment by Justice Uchena that allowed the late Roy Bennett to contest elections while imprisoned, as "plainly stupid", which then forced the judge to reverse his own decision and prohibit Bennett from contesting the elections.

During the judicial crisis, he also stated on state television "the judiciary should stay out of politics and refrain from instructing the President". The pattern shows that the undermining of courts is largely a Zanu-PF trait, but MDC can easily be mistaken for Zanu if the statements are reflective of its views. After the attacks on the judiciary, Justices Michael Gillespie, Ishmael Chatikobo, Sandra Mungwira, Nick McNally, Ahmed Ibrahim and Michael Majuru resigned from office - which demonstrates just why the courts need to be protected from attacks - regardless of who makes those attacks.…just saying!

Paul Kaseke is a legal adviser, commentator, analyst and former law lecturer with the Wits Law School & Pearson Institute of Higher Education (formerly Midrand Graduate Institute). He serves as director and current group chair of AfriConsult Firm. He writes in his personal capacity. You can give him feedback via email: feedback@paulkasekesnr.com or follow him on twitter @paulkasekesnr

All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More