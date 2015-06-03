Latest News

Champions League! Man United Fans Beg Ronaldo Not To Allow Liverpool Defeat Madrid In Final

03/05/2018 03:02:00
3 Cult Persons Arrested By Police Raid In Bayelsa

03/05/2018 03:05:00
OMG! A One-Day Old Baby Found Dead In Anambra Water Channel

03/05/2018 03:08:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Brooklyn car wash worker runs couple over and leaves woman dead

Man charged with trying to extort Kevin Hart with sex tape

Joseph Szabo's pictures capture life on famous Jones Beach 

Nadia Bokody opens up about life as a sex addict

Christopher Wool artwork vandal is painting owner's own son

Yasseen Mansour

Shafik Gabr

Samih Sawiris

Strive Masiyiwa

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Chris Oyakhilome

Matthew Ashimolowo

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Mensah Otabil

Bishop Tudor Bismark

News

Liverpool will be 'on fire' against Madrid in final, says Klopp

by 03/05/2018 05:34:00

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp has said his team will be "on fire" for the Champions League final in Kiev as they look to stop an experienced Real Madrid side from winning a third consecutive European title.

The Merseyside club will feature in their eighth European Cup final on May 26 after beating AS Roma 7-6 on aggregate in the semi-final on Wednesday.

It hands Liverpool an opportunity to end their six-year trophy drought and lift their first piece of silverware under Klopp's management, having lost the finals of the League Cup and Europa League in 2016.

"We were in a League Cup final and didn't win it," Klopp told reporters.

"People don't tell me in the street since then: 'Thank you for bringing us to the final.' We were in the Europa League final too. Nobody tells me thank you.

"I see no trophies after these games. They don't hang silver medals at Melwood. That's a pity, but that's the game. There's still a job to do."

Madrid, who overcame Bayern Munich in the other semi-final, return to the final for the fourth time in last five years.

Zinedine Zidane's side have retained a core group of players including Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema, who have all been involved in lifting their last three European titles in 2014, 2016 and 2017.

"You cannot be more experienced in this competition than Real Madrid," the German manager added.

"I think 80 percent of their team played all these finals. They are four times in the last five years and still together. They are experienced, we are not, but we will be really on fire."

