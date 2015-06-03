Minister Sisulu condemns murder of MUT student

Minister of International Relations Lindiwe Sisulu has condemned the murder of a Mangosuthu University of Technology student.

“I feel deep sympathy for her parents‚ family and friends‚ it is painful and very sad. We must do more to protect women from being murdered by partners or former partners. We trust that the judicial system will take necessary steps and send a clear message to perpetrators that South Africans are tired of such senseless killings‚” Sisulu said.