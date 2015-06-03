“If any of the players or training staff are found to have breached the club code of conduct or any of the laws of the Republic of South Africa by engaging in racist behaviour they will be dealt with accordingly‚” Roux said.

According to a statement released by the Wanderers club‚ their players reported to their coach that the other club’s players were hurling racial insults at them.

“On the field‚ [a strongly racist word] was being used by the Roodepoort players directed at Wanderers’ black players‚” the club said.

The club has also alleged that the abuse against the Wanderers’ club players came from Roodepoort Rugby Club’s supporters‚ who referred to them as “development players”.

The verbal abuse and physical attack on the black players continued after the match‚ the Wanderers club said.