Four people have been arrested for stealing drains and fences on two Gauteng highways.

The four were caught on cameras of the Gauteng Traffic Management Centre (TMC) in two separate incidents.

According to the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral)‚ two men in blue overalls were spotted on the R21 southbound after Griffiths Road stealing drain grids‚ leaving a huge unprotected hole on the side of the highway.

“In another occurrence‚ two men in a white bakkie stopped on the side of the N1 southbound after the Proefplaas Interchange. The camera showed them stealing a palisade fence‚ thus making it possible for pedestrians to walk across the highway‚ endangering their lives‚” the agency said.

According to the agency‚ the incidents form part of a high number of similar occurrences on highways around the province.

“Road safety is important to Sanral‚ as is the safety of motorists who may be stranded or need help. Rapid response is vital in all cases and the TMC is a vital cog‚” said Vusi Mona‚ the agency’s spokesperson.