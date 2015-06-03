Young mom dressed as clown, stabbed boyfriend during sex

A young mother, who stabbed her on-off boyfriend while the pair were in bed, was sentenced to 11-and-a-half years in jail on Wednesday.

In July last year, Zoe Adams dressed as a clown and put a pillow over Kieran Bewick's head before stabbing him five times, BBC News reported.

Carlisle Crown Court heard that Bewick, who is afraid of clowns, initially refused to be tied up and that the pillow was a compromise. After the attack he fled the house and sought help from a neighbour. He suffered a collapsed lung and injuries to his upper arm, leg and hand.

Adams, 19, admitted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, but claimed it was an 'overreaction' after Bewick 'started kissing her against her will'. The court heard Adams had been drinking heavily and smoking cannabis.

According to the Telegraph, images saved on Adams' cellphone included a blood-soaked woman with the caption "Murder is like a bag of chips: you can't stop after just one".

Earlier that month she sent a text message to Bewick, who was 17 at the time, saying: "I don't think about males unless said male is strapped up and being used as a human sacrifice - you should be grateful you are not part of it."