Barclays Africa drops KPMG as auditors

The appointment of KPMG as external auditors of BAGL will cease on completion of the statutory and regulatory audit and reporting matters relating to the 2017 financial year‚ which is expected to take effect by approximately 31 May 2018.

For the 2017 audit the BAGL Group Audit and Compliance Committee (Committee) secured additional support‚ enhanced quality processes and quality reviews from KPMG and KPMG International. The Committee and the Board were satisfied with the quality of the audit of the 2017 annual financial statements‚ which was conducted jointly with EY.

It is a current requirement of the South African Reserve Bank that in accordance with its policy‚ BAGL requires two external auditors‚ acting jointly. We will accordingly start a formal process to appoint a second firm of auditors. In the meantime EY will be the sole auditors of BAGL.

The South African Reserve Bank has been appraised regarding this development.