Death toll rises to 86 after Adamawa mosque attack - Gravediggers allege

- Gravediggers said they have have buried 86 people after the recent attack on worshippers in Adamawa state

- The victims were killed during the afternoon prayer in Mubi town of the state

- According to the gravediggers, most of the victims died overnight from injuries from the attack

The attack on worshippers in a mosque in Adamawa state has reportedly left 86 dead, gravediggers in the area have said.

Some of the gravediggers who spoke to Al Jazeera said the victims were killed in a double attack by suiciide bombers during afternoon prayers on Tuesday, May 1, in Adamawa.

The first bomber was said to have detonated his explosives during prayers while the second one exploded about 200 metres away while people feed from the first attack.

One of the gravediggers who pleaded anonymity said: "We buried 86 people yesterday (Tuesday)."

"These people died overnight from injuries, obviously," he added.

Com firming the shocking detail, another gravedigger said they only hope the number ends at 86.

He said: "We hope we are done with the burials."

However, the police in Adamawa had earlier said 27 people were killed from the attack.

The police also said that an additional 58 persons were injured in the attack which occurred in Mubi area of the northeastern state.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com earlier reported that a Senator representing Kaduna Central at the Nigerian Senate, Shehu Sani, had urged the federal government to make bomb detectors and cameras in schools and worship centres available.

Sani in a tweet said the recent attack on a mosque in Mubi town in Adamawa state i s condemnable.

He also called for training of clerics and other religious leader on preventive security by the federal and state government.

Source: Naija.ng