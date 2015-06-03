Latest News

Champions League! Man United Fans Beg Ronaldo Not To Allow Liverpool Defeat Madrid In Final

03/05/2018 03:02:00
3 Cult Persons Arrested By Police Raid In Bayelsa

03/05/2018 03:05:00
OMG! A One-Day Old Baby Found Dead In Anambra Water Channel

03/05/2018 03:08:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Brooklyn car wash worker runs couple over and leaves woman dead

Man charged with trying to extort Kevin Hart with sex tape

Joseph Szabo's pictures capture life on famous Jones Beach 

Nadia Bokody opens up about life as a sex addict

Christopher Wool artwork vandal is painting owner's own son

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Nassef Sawiris

Chris Kirubi

Michiel Le Roux

Mensah Otabil

Temitope Joshua

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Ramson Mumba

Sam Korankye Ankrah

See alleged kidnapper who says victim resembles her 2-year old daughter

by 03/05/2018 04:20:00

- The police in Lagos has arrested a woman who allegedly kidnapped a two-year old child

- The suspect, Mary Vera Henry, claimed that the victim looked like her 20-year old daughter

- Imohimi Edgal, the commissioner of the force in the state, said the case has been transferred to the gender unit of the command, while investigations are underway

There was drama on Wednesday, May 2 at the Lagos police command, Ikeja when a woman, who allegedly attempted to kidnap two children in Yaba area of of the state, arguing that one of the children resembles her missing 20 year-old daughter, who according to a diviner, turned into a two-year-old girl.

The Nation reported that Mary Vera Henry, the suspect, accosted the children, a 10-year-old boy, Mukaila Ya’u, and a two-year-old girl, Mariam Jubril, along Herbert Macaulay Way, in the morning of the same day and attempted taking them to an unknown destination, the Vanguard reports.

READ ALSO: We will address waste challenges before rainy season - Lagos state government

However, things turned around after the Divisional Police Officer heading the Sabo division, Mary Ubangha, a chief superintendent of police, noticed the restlessness as the infant was crying and struggling to break loose from the suspect's grip.

Concerning the development, Imohimi Edgal, the commissioner of the force, Lagos command, explained: “The DPO suspected that something was amiss and decided to trail the middle-aged woman. The suspect, according to the CP, noticed that she was under surveillance and quickly diverted into Saint Dominic Catholic Church, Yaba.

“The DPO followed her up and warned the church security men to keep an eye on her and never allow her exit the church without the police ascertaining her identity and those of the children as well as her mission in the church.

The security men obliged and brought the woman and the children before the DPO. During interrogation, the woman gave her name as Mary Vera Henry of 6, Akanni Street, Shomolu. It was discovered that she was not the biological mother of the children, who are of different parents.

She claimed that she lost her 20-year-old daughter whom diviners told her had been reduced in size and stature to a two-year-old child and that the two-year-old child (Marian Jubril) looked exactly like her missing 20-year-old daughter. The woman was arrested and taken to the station for further interrogation.”

Moreover, the actual parents of the children, who visited the command, denied the suspect's relationship with the children. Amidu, father of the 10-year-old boy, who was taken over with joy and relieve, informed newsmen that he sent his son on an errand but that two -year-old Marian accompanied him without his consent and knowledge.

When interrogated, the suspect stated that one Shatan took her daughter away, without stating when and how. She further said that the allegation of kidnapping was false.

She said: “I did not do anything. They have my daughter. Yes, the children they found with me are not mine but one of them looked like mine. “I was told that my daughter was turned into a two-year-old. My daughter’s name is Ada. This is all a planned work by Shatan Oji and Mama Blessing. They were paid N50,000 to do this.”

Believing that the missing elder brother of the two-year old is an accomplice in the crime, CP Edgal said that the case has been transferred to the gender unit of the command, while investigation are still on.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com reported that a lady, Jennifer Onyebuchi had been arrested by police officers in Lagos after she allegedly stole a nine month old baby in Ajegunle and fled to Okija in Anambra state.

NAIJ.com gathered that Onyebuchi had only known the mother of the baby, Aina Adetola for two weeks before stealing her child. The two women owned shops in the same area and had started to establish a close relationship.

Farmers protest members' kidnap in Lagos - On NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

