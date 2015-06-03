See alleged kidnapper who says victim resembles her 2-year old daughter

- The police in Lagos has arrested a woman who allegedly kidnapped a two-year old child

- The suspect, Mary Vera Henry, claimed that the victim looked like her 20-year old daughter

- Imohimi Edgal, the commissioner of the force in the state, said the case has been transferred to the gender unit of the command, while investigations are underway

There was drama on Wednesday, May 2 at the Lagos police command, Ikeja when a woman, who allegedly attempted to kidnap two children in Yaba area of of the state, arguing that one of the children resembles her missing 20 year-old daughter, who according to a diviner, turned into a two-year-old girl.

The Nation reported that Mary Vera Henry, the suspect, accosted the children, a 10-year-old boy, Mukaila Ya’u, and a two-year-old girl, Mariam Jubril, along Herbert Macaulay Way, in the morning of the same day and attempted taking them to an unknown destination, the Vanguard reports.

However, things turned around after the Divisional Police Officer heading the Sabo division, Mary Ubangha, a chief superintendent of police, noticed the restlessness as the infant was crying and struggling to break loose from the suspect's grip.

Concerning the development, Imohimi Edgal, the commissioner of the force, Lagos command, explained: “The DPO suspected that something was amiss and decided to trail the middle-aged woman. The suspect, according to the CP, noticed that she was under surveillance and quickly diverted into Saint Dominic Catholic Church, Yaba.

“The DPO followed her up and warned the church security men to keep an eye on her and never allow her exit the church without the police ascertaining her identity and those of the children as well as her mission in the church.

The security men obliged and brought the woman and the children before the DPO. During interrogation, the woman gave her name as Mary Vera Henry of 6, Akanni Street, Shomolu. It was discovered that she was not the biological mother of the children, who are of different parents.

She claimed that she lost her 20-year-old daughter whom diviners told her had been reduced in size and stature to a two-year-old child and that the two-year-old child (Marian Jubril) looked exactly like her missing 20-year-old daughter. The woman was arrested and taken to the station for further interrogation.”

Moreover, the actual parents of the children, who visited the command, denied the suspect's relationship with the children. Amidu, father of the 10-year-old boy, who was taken over with joy and relieve, informed newsmen that he sent his son on an errand but that two -year-old Marian accompanied him without his consent and knowledge.

When interrogated, the suspect stated that one Shatan took her daughter away, without stating when and how. She further said that the allegation of kidnapping was false.

She said: “I did not do anything. They have my daughter. Yes, the children they found with me are not mine but one of them looked like mine. “I was told that my daughter was turned into a two-year-old. My daughter’s name is Ada. This is all a planned work by Shatan Oji and Mama Blessing. They were paid N50,000 to do this.”

Believing that the missing elder brother of the two-year old is an accomplice in the crime, CP Edgal said that the case has been transferred to the gender unit of the command, while investigation are still on.

Source: Naija.ng