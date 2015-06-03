JAMB admission shortfall: Nigeria needs 1m varsity spaces - Report

- A report stated that Nigeria has a spillover of a million candidates without hope of tertiary education every year

- An average of 1.6 million UTME candidates reportedly registers for entrance examination yearly out of which less than 700,000 are admitted both in public and private institutions

- According to the report, this is due to the limited carrying capacities of Nigerian higher institutions

No fewer than one million students seeking admission through the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) every year have failed to get slots in Nigerian tertiary institutions as the system cannot admit more than 600,000 annually.

According to a report by Vanguard, in 2013, 1,629,102 registered for UTME, in 2014, it was 1,606753 and 1,000,400 in 2015. For 2016, a total of 1,589,175 registered, just as 1,736,571 and 1,662,762 registered in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

With 158 universities and 115 polytechnics, colleges of education and monotechnics, their carrying capacity is still slightly above 600,000.

READ ALSO: 2019: Obasanjo, Atiku reunite in Lagos (photos)

Meanwhile, an average of 1.6 million UTME candidates registers for entrance examination yearly.

NAIJ.com gathered that available statistics show that the approved capacity by the National Universities Commission (NUC) for each of the federal universities is between 7,000 and 15,000.

However, there are some state and private universities whose capacities are between 1,000 and 4,000.

This is imperative because the Quality Assurance Department of the NUC ensures that no university admits beyond its capacity.

Many are of the opinion that increasing the carrying capacity of the existing universities would automatically resolve the admission deficits.

Assuming every student passed both WASSCE with UTME with distinctions, where are the admission spaces?

Yearly, about 1.7 million candidates reportedly sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Out of this figure, less than 700,000 are reportedly admitted both in public and private institutions.

Even those who would have willingly gone to private universities could not because of the cost implications on their families.

In 2018, the total number of candidates who sat for the UTME was less than 1,662,762 million and only about 600,000 would eventually be admitted at the end of the exercise.

What this portends is that every year, Nigeria has a spillover of a million candidates without hope of tertiary education, the report states.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that the federal government said it had released more than N138 billion in the last three years as matching grant to strengthen basic education system in the country.

According to the minister of education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, the funds, managed by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), were accessed by states and the Federal Capital Territory that also paid their counterpart contributions.

He disclosed this on Tuesday, May 1, in Abuja, at the launch of the National Personnel Audit of all basic institutions in the country.

Adamu who explained that the personnel audit was in line with the provisions of the Universal Basic Education Act 2004, “to help establish reliable education data for planning", added that the amount covered both the coordination and development of basic education in Nigeria.

Nigerians express mixed feelings as JAMB reduces admission cut-off to 120 - On NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng