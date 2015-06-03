Stop from making meaningless statements - PDP cautions Osinbajo

- People Democratic Party urged vice president Yemi Osinbajo not to join President Buhari in de-marketing Nigeria a bid to score cheap political points

- PDP also cautioned Osinbajo to desist from making frivolous statements just to curry political support

- The party claimed that the vice president said $3 billion was stolen under the president Jonathan’s administration

Vice president Osinbajo has been challenged by the PDP to list the three people he claimed stole $3 billion under the President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration and drag them before the anti-graft bodies rather than bandying figures about.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the party made this known in a statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, it’s national publicity secretary in Abuja.

The PDP said it also expects Osinbajo to take such names to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), if truly such Nigerians exist.

The party said: “That, our party believes, is descending to the public arena and the PDP, once again, cautions the vice president to desist from making frivolous statements just to curry political support.”

The main opposition party later urged Osinbajo not to join President Muhammadu Buhari “In de-marketing our dear nation in a bid to score cheap political points and divert public attention from their failure in governance.

“Indeed, we had expected the vice president to show leadership by naming those he claimed stole $3bn and making moves to ensure that the amount is recovered, instead of bandying figures in public events.

“To address the issue of colossal corruption under the Buhari administration, particularly in the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), an agency under his purview and which is currently being investigated on issues related to the handling of N18 billion emergency intervention fund.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that Osinbajo raised the alarm over people who have stolen public funds and are trying to delegitimize the anti-corruption efforts of the Buhari administration via the media.

Osinbajo while speaking in Abuja on Monday, June 5, also advocated punishment for banks and financial institutions withholding illicit funds.

