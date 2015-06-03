Alex Iwobi reacts to Wenger's imminent departure at Arsenal, makes touching statement about the Frenchman

- Alex Iwobi has explained that he is finding it difficult to cope with the departure of Arsene Wenger

- Wenger will be leaving Arsenal at the end of the season after 22 years in charge of the Gunner

- Iwobi stated clearly that the Frenchman helped his football career and would never forget him

Super Eagles striker Alex Iwobi has reacted to Arsene Wenger's imminent departure at Premier League campaigners Arsenal.

The Frenchman will be leaving the Gunners at the end of the ongoing Premier League season after 22 years in charge of the Gunners.

Alex Iwobi has now explained that he is depressed and sad that the manager who gave him the chance in Arsenal's first team will be leaving at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old Nigeria international admitted that while he is struggling to cope with the long-serving boss' exit, he and his team-mates are determined to send him off on a high.

"It's a bit depressing and a bit sad for me because Arsene Wenger has done a lot for me in a short time in my career.

"We're going to try and give him the right send-off he deserves and end the season on a high and do our best for him." Iwobi told ESPN.

Meanwhile, the Gunners could still win the Europa League, but after a 1-1 draw at home against Atletico Madrid in their semi-final first leg, they still have a lot of work to do in the return leg.

Earlier, NAIJ.com had reported how Arsene Wenger finally confirmed that he will be leaving the Gunners at the end of the season after 22 years in charge.

The Frenchman has been at the North London club since 1996 and has won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups.

His side's incredible undefeated season will remain one of the greatest achievements in Premier League history, while the Gunners managed to break Manchester United's dominance in the late 90s and early 2000s.

