Champions League! Man United Fans Beg Ronaldo Not To Allow Liverpool Defeat Madrid In Final

03/05/2018 03:02:00
3 Cult Persons Arrested By Police Raid In Bayelsa

03/05/2018 03:05:00
OMG! A One-Day Old Baby Found Dead In Anambra Water Channel

03/05/2018 03:08:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Brooklyn car wash worker runs couple over and leaves woman dead

Man charged with trying to extort Kevin Hart with sex tape

Joseph Szabo's pictures capture life on famous Jones Beach 

Nadia Bokody opens up about life as a sex addict

Christopher Wool artwork vandal is painting owner's own son

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Nassef Sawiris

Chris Kirubi

Michiel Le Roux

Mensah Otabil

Temitope Joshua

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Ramson Mumba

Sam Korankye Ankrah

News

Alex Iwobi reacts to Wenger's imminent departure at Arsenal, makes touching statement about the Frenchman

- Alex Iwobi has explained that he is finding it difficult to cope with the departure of Arsene Wenger

- Wenger will be leaving Arsenal at the end of the season after 22 years in charge of the Gunner

- Iwobi stated clearly that the Frenchman helped his football career and would never forget him

Super Eagles striker Alex Iwobi has reacted to Arsene Wenger's imminent departure at Premier League campaigners Arsenal.

The Frenchman will be leaving the Gunners at the end of the ongoing Premier League season after 22 years in charge of the Gunners.

Alex Iwobi has now explained that he is depressed and sad that the manager who gave him the chance in Arsenal's first team will be leaving at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old Nigeria international admitted that while he is struggling to cope with the long-serving boss' exit, he and his team-mates are determined to send him off on a high.

"It's a bit depressing and a bit sad for me because Arsene Wenger has done a lot for me in a short time in my career.

"We're going to try and give him the right send-off he deserves and end the season on a high and do our best for him." Iwobi told ESPN.

Meanwhile, the Gunners could still win the Europa League, but after a 1-1 draw at home against Atletico Madrid in their semi-final first leg, they still have a lot of work to do in the return leg.

Earlier, NAIJ.com had reported how Arsene Wenger finally confirmed that he will be leaving the Gunners at the end of the season after 22 years in charge.

The Frenchman has been at the North London club since 1996 and has won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups.

His side's incredible undefeated season will remain one of the greatest achievements in Premier League history, while the Gunners managed to break Manchester United's dominance in the late 90s and early 2000s.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
