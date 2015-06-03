3 weeks after meeting, couple plan to walk down the aisle (photos)

Latest News

See How Chelsea, Tottenham Could Miss Out Of Champions League Even If They Finish 4th In The Premier League

02/05/2018 16:30:00
[Goals Highlight] Mane Scores As Liverpool Lose 4 – 2 Against Roma, But Qualify For Champions League Final (Watch)

02/05/2018 17:19:00
'More People Killed In Zamfara Than Taraba & Benue Put Together'- President Buhari

02/05/2018 17:35:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

The Genome Project plans to create virus-proof cells within 10 years

Geraldo Rivera's son arrested after he 'choked his ex-girlfriend'

Cate Blanchett says she was sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein

Katie Couric suggests Matt Lauer will be hit with more allegations

Rudy Giuliani says Donald Trump re-paid Michael Cohen $130,000 in hush money

Samih Sawiris

Samih Sawiris

Strive Masiyiwa

Strive Masiyiwa

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Alami Lazraq

Alami Lazraq

Adrian Gore

Adrian Gore

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

News

3 weeks after meeting, couple plan to walk down the aisle (photos)

03/05/2018 04:07:00

- A young man has taken to Facebook to profess his love for his woman

- The man announced his plans to get married to a lady three weeks after he met her

- He also shared photos from their wedding introduction

Loving someone is one of the happiest feelings in the world. Being in love makes you want to spend the rest of your life with the person you love as soon as possible and that's exactly what happened to this young love birds.

A Nigerian man has announced his plans to get married to a beautiful lady three weeks after he met her. The man identified as Obinna Ohajianya who is from Imo state says they are planning their traditional wedding.

The couple did their introduction three weeks after they met. Ohajianya expressed his love for his lady identified as Queen Desire.

couple tie the knot

Nigerian man set to walk down the aisle 3 weeks after meeting the lady Photo source: Facebook user Obinna Ohajianya

READ ALSO: 68-year-old Saudi prince weds 25-year-old lady after paying 50m dollars as bride price (photos)

In a post he shared on Facebook, Ohajianya noted that he has been waiting for her for a longtime. The man who also described her as the greatest of his life, promised to do anything to take care of her.

Couple to tie the knot

They fell in love in three weeks Photo source: Facebook user Obinna Ohajianya

He said: "You're the greatest love of my life. I waited for you, "Queen Of My Heart" I love you with all my heart and soul. I will be true to you and I will do anything for you. I will spoil and pampere you the rest of my life. #chinecherem."

Ohajianya also shared photos from their introduction ceremony. The couple were seen celebrating their union with family and friends.

See photos below:

Couple set to the knot

They did their introduction 3 weeks after they met Photo source: Facebook user Obinna Ohajianya

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on NAIJ.com News App

Can you take a blood oath with your partner? - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

