3 weeks after meeting, couple plan to walk down the aisle (photos)

- A young man has taken to Facebook to profess his love for his woman

- The man announced his plans to get married to a lady three weeks after he met her

- He also shared photos from their wedding introduction

Loving someone is one of the happiest feelings in the world. Being in love makes you want to spend the rest of your life with the person you love as soon as possible and that's exactly what happened to this young love birds.

A Nigerian man has announced his plans to get married to a beautiful lady three weeks after he met her. The man identified as Obinna Ohajianya who is from Imo state says they are planning their traditional wedding.

The couple did their introduction three weeks after they met. Ohajianya expressed his love for his lady identified as Queen Desire.

Nigerian man set to walk down the aisle 3 weeks after meeting the lady

In a post he shared on Facebook, Ohajianya noted that he has been waiting for her for a longtime. The man who also described her as the greatest of his life, promised to do anything to take care of her.

They fell in love in three weeks

He said: "You're the greatest love of my life. I waited for you, "Queen Of My Heart" I love you with all my heart and soul. I will be true to you and I will do anything for you. I will spoil and pampere you the rest of my life. #chinecherem."

Ohajianya also shared photos from their introduction ceremony. The couple were seen celebrating their union with family and friends.

See photos below:

They did their introduction 3 weeks after they met

