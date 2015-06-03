Nigerian lady calls out Miracle for showing off Benz, says 'he deceived his poor fans'

An angry fan has slammed Big Brother winner Miracle, accusing him of deceiving poor fans to vote for him.

Big Brother Naija winner Miracle, posted a video of him in a Mercedes Benz, the video sparked angry comment from a particular follower.

According to the lady, she said that Miracle and his brothers had money and flashy cars, saying that Miracle deceived his fans to vote him with the thought he needed the money to complete his studies.

The lady further added that she was deceived, adding that Miracle never needed the money for his studies, that he has enough to complete his studies.

She wrote: "Miracle so una let us poor fans use our last card vote for you abi? Why e be say na now you and your brothers begin dey show off? I'm still a fan though, but I dey vex say you deceive us say you wan use the money pay for your CPR abi wetin you call am, ppl wey get big cars wey you and your brothers dey show off since no fit pay your school fees? Next time dey sha, na mouth i go dey use support."

