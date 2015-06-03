Waste challenges to be addressed before rainy season - Lagos state government

- The Lagos state government has given assurance on addressing the waste challenges in Lagos before the rainy season

- The government promised that very soon, Lagos will be very clean

- It said that it was working hard in partnership with all stakeholders to ensure it addresses the challenges

Lagos state government has assured that it will address the challenges in waste management before the rainy season with the implementation of the Cleaner Lagos Initiative (CLI)

According to the the commissioner for environment, Babatunde Durosinmi,-Etti, the CLI was introduced last year to foster broad reforms in solid waste management, Independent reports.

NAIJ.com notes that Durosi spoke at the annual Ministerial Press Briefing to mark the third anniversary of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s administration, in Ikeja, Lagos.

READ ALSO: 2019: Obasanjo, Atiku reunite in Lagos (photos)

He said: “Very soon, Lagos will be very clean. We are working hard in partnership with all stakeholders to ensure we address the challenges. Both the government and the residents will jointly address the challenges and with Visionscape and the Private Sector Participation (PSP) operators working together, and the cooperation of the people, the challenges would soon be over.

“We know that our population is increasing, as available statistics indicate that 85 people enter Lagos every hour and very few of them go back. As more people come in, the waste generated in the state is also increasing. But we are working to put the right infrastructure and equipment in place to address waste management.

“However, one thing I can assure the people is that we are working and in another one month before the rainy season, it will be over. We know that the rainy season is fast approaching and we are also preparing, but I like to assure that soon the challenges will be surmounted."

According to him, 13,958 Community Sanitation Workers (CSW) had so far been employed to sweep inner streets in the 377 political wards in the state, with recruitment exercise still ongoing.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that on Wednesday, January 24, Lagos state government arrested 24 persons including cart pushers, street traders and some residents for dumping refuse on road medians and canals against the environmental sanitation laws of the state.

The suspects, who were charged before the special offences court sitting in Ogba, Ikeja, were arrested in an early morning operation carried out by men of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) recently created by Akinwunmi Ambode, the state governor.

Ambode's second term is shaking, says Lagos woman - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng